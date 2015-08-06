Chromecast gets HBO's standalone app for cord-cutters

The app offering on Google Chromecast just got even better. HBO Now is now available, allowing access to HBO's programming for owners of the mighty set-top-box-in-a-stick who don't subscribe to the channel via cable.

Chromecast users have been able to enjoy premium programming such as Game of Thrones, Girls and True Detective since 2013 by using HBO Go, but only if they paid for a pricey cable package with HBO included. And since the release of HBO Now, the standalone app has had a limited reach on just a few streaming platforms, like Apple TV and Sling TV.

But HBO Now isn't all that's new coming to Chromecast. Food fanatics can enjoy shows like Cutthroat Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay on the new Watch Food Network app. And for the kid in all of us, Pokemon TV app is also available today.