Sony reveals more PS5 backwards compatibility information

We still don’t know exactly how backwards compatibility will work on PS5, but Sony has revealed a snippet of new information on what players can expect.

Speaking to Game Informer, Sony's senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino stressed the importance of backwards compatibility, and reiterated Sony’s promise that “approximately 99 percent of the thousands of PS4 titles, both catalog and newly published, will be playable on PS5”.

While Nishino continued to repeat Sony’s mantra of pushing the importance of PS5 first and foremost, he also revealed some new information about backwards compatibility that we didn’t know.

"When you sign in to PS5 with your account, you will automatically see your library of played PS4 content through the menu,” said Nishino. “...we’re excited about supporting our PlayStation community as they transition from PS4 to PS5 when they’re ready."

While Xbox Series X backwards compatibility impressions are already in, and sound extremely promising, Sony has continued to keep its cards close to its chest with more generalized statements of how the PS5 will handle PS4 games.

We know that PS4 games will be playable using the DualShock 4 controller on PS5, and that 99% of games will work, but we’ve already seen issues pop regarding save files transferring to PS4 in games like Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Dirt 5.

It also isn’t clear exactly how PS5's extra power will benefit PS4 games. Sony has suggested we’ll see better frame rates and load times, but until we see it for ourselves, it’s hard to judge whether the impact will be as substantial as how Xbox Series X handles older games.

With the PS5 launching on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world including the UK, time is running out if Sony wants to continue its approach of drip-feeding information about its new console.

