Sex Education season 3 finally has a release date, Netflix confirms

Netflix has confirmed that Sex Education season 3 is finally releasing on the streaming service on September 17, 2021. The show's return has been a long time coming – season 2 landed back in January 2020, so that's almost two years between installments.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter, as per the below. We also got a first look at images from the show's return – take a look:

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFlJune 24, 2021 See more

This is one of several big Netflix shows that'll finally return in late 2021, along with You season 3, The Witcher season 2 and Cobra Kai season 4.

Developing...