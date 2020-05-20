Raspberry Pi not powerful enough for you? This compact board boasts an AMD Ryzen APU

Axiomtek has revealed a new compact computer board in a similar vein to the much-loved Raspberry Pi, although it is bigger, and doubtless more expensive – pricing is still unknown at the moment – but it’s correspondingly more powerful, packing an AMD Ryzen APU into its petite frame no less.

Axiomtek’s CAPA13R (no, the name isn’t as snappy as the Pi for sure) can be bought with a Ryzen V1807B or Ryzen V1605B APU. That’s AMD-speak for a processor with integrated graphics, making this board capable of handling far more demanding tasks than the Raspberry Pi, of course (and running Windows 10 for that matter).

The V1807B offers integrated Radeon Vega 11 graphics, with Radeon Vega 8 on the V1605B’s APU.

This product should be ideal for the likes of 3D rendering and other graphically intensive tasks, or indeed for use in kiosks or as digital signage.

Ports and slots

Other notable specs include support for up to 16GB of RAM (there’s one DDR4 SO-DIMM, so just a single-channel configuration), an M.2 slot for an SSD (and another for a Wi-Fi modem), plus a pair of HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connector, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports. You also get four USB ports (two of which are USB 3.1 Gen2).

The dimensions of the CAPA13R stand at 146 x 104mm, so as mentioned it’s a fair bit bigger than the Raspberry Pi. And how much more expensive it’ll be is the other question – obviously it won’t be nearly as cheap as the Pi, but the asking price of these models still haven’t been confirmed.

Hopefully we will get some pricing details soon, and Axiomtek’s CAPA13R will be available to purchase. Meantime, if you’re so inclined, you can check out the full spec here [PDF].

Via Tom’s Hardware