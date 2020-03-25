PS5 games will be ‘as easy as Netflix’ to quickly load and play

Development on the PS5 has been largely secretive over the past few years, but it appears that at least one source at Sony is comparing the next-gen console to Netflix when pitching the platform to game developers.

Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier posted on the forum site Resetera, commenting that, “I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this – one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is ‘playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.’

“They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare.”

Netflix is a notable comparison, if just because the streaming service has stated that the real competition for TV streaming lies with video games such as Fortnite.

It seems clear that offering quickly-accessible content will be just as crucial as offering quality content in the next generation of consoles – which is shown by the increase in interest around game streaming, with PS Now, Google Stadia, and Project xCloud having emerged in recent years as an alternative to purchasing games one by one.

Faster!

The PS5 seems set to pack a lot of features we're expecting will come in next-gen gaming, and improved loading speeds is a big one.

We've already heard a lot about the SSD (solid state drive) in a recent PS5 specs stream, which will enable the hardware to more quickly find and load up information from anywhere on the drive – whether you're playing a single-player campaign or launching into multiplayer modes.

Being able to play quickly is increasingly necessary in our time-starved society – and the PS5's potential capability to load up huge video game worlds at a faster speed than the PS4 is something we're not going to complain about.

Via PushSquare