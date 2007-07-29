Samsung reveals 3 new touchscreen cameras

Apart from the new Samsung i85 PMP camera announced this morning, three additions to Samsung's NV family of digital cameras are also on their way.

First up is the 8-megapixel Samsung NV8, which features Samsung's Smart Touch softkeys for easy navigation of menu items, changing the camera settings or viewing your pictures.

There's also a 2.5-inch LCD, Schneider optics with a 3x optical zoom, ISO 3200 max sensitivity with Advanced Shake Reduction image stabilisation, face detection technology, improved image technology and 640 x 480 VGA video at 30fps.

Then there's the 10-megapixel Samsung NV15 and the 12-megapixel Samsung NV20. With identical features to the Samsung NV8, these snappers are slated for a September release date, costing £229 and £249 respectively. The Samsung NV8 will also go on sale in September for £199.