Sydney gets same-day delivery for online Telstra mobile orders

Get your new phone in a matter of hours without leaving your home

Update: Telstra has confirmed that the same day delivery in Sydney is a free service available for online purchases (made before 10am) of handsets and SIMS at this stage.

Original article...

Telstra is rolling out same-day deliveries for online orders so that you can get your hands on a shiny new phone quickly - and without leaving your home.

While Telstra already offers free next day shipping to metro areas, orders placed online before 10am will be delivered by 6pm that day.

Telstra has been trialing same day delivering in Sydney for about a month, before the service went live yesterday.

Telstra plans to roll out the service to other major Australian cities "over time."

I want it now

While MVNO Amaysim provides 3 hour deliveries of SIM cards to metro areas, Telstra's same day deliveries applies to both devices and SIMs.

This new service likely falls into the telco's "Digital First" initiative, which it announced earlier this year.

At the time, Telstra CEO David Thodey said that the main focus of the initiative is to allow customers to have the "convenience of dealing with us on their terms in their own time".

The aim of the initiative is to give customers more control and transparency of their own accounts and services, technical appointments, support options and product features.