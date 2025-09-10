Apple iPhone Air preorders are live this Friday – here's what time and the best deals available

Deals
By published

Trade-in discounts dominate the opening deals this week

Apple iPhone Air on blue background
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking longingly at the new Apple iPhone Air, then note that preorders for this stunning new device open this Friday worldwide. It's shaping up to be one of the more interesting Apple launches in recent years, and this guide will help clue you in, if you're ready to hand over some cash.

Just below, you can see the various iPhone Air preorder deals that we know will be coming this Friday. Several retailers are yet to list their promotions, but we know what Apple and several major carriers will offer. In short, you can expect discounts in the range of $700 to $1,100 off, depending on the retailer.

Note that preorders start this Friday at 5AM PST (8AM EST, 1 PM GMT, 10PM AEST), so there are still a few days to mull over your options. Included below is a brief overview of the device, but you can see our standalone iPhone Air page for more details.

In summary, the new iPhone Air starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 and replaces the often overlooked iPhone 16 Plus as the model in between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. With that said, it's very much its own model, with a powerful A19 Pro chipset and gorgeous new slim-line body that's designed from the ground up to be as slim as possible.

Apple iPhone Air preorders in the US

Apple iPhone Air preorders in the UK

Apple iPhone Air preorders in Australia

What iPhone Air deals have been confirmed?

Apple iPhone Air First Look

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
  • Up to $700 / £670 / $1,205 off with trade at Apple
  • Up to $1,100 off at major US carriers
  • UK and AU networks TBC

We're in a slightly awkward position right now in that we know the official Apple Store's maximum trade-in rebates for unlocked devices, but several carriers and networks have yet to confirm what discounts they'll be offering on the iPhone Air.

Things are most concrete in the US right now. Over at the official Apple Store, you can clearly see maximum trade-in rebates of up to $830 off at AT&T, up to $1,100 off at T-Mobile, and up to $1,000 off at Verizon listed on the iPhone Air's product page. As of writing, only AT&T has product pages listed for the brand new models, but we're expecting Verizon and T-Mobile to offer these exact discounts via their sites this Friday once preorders go live.

Unfortunately, details for iPhone Air preorder deals in the UK and Australia are much murkier currently. The official Apple Store hasn't listed any trade-in rebates for third-party retailers yet, and the various network websites haven't been updated with anything more than generic 'register your interest' splash pages. If any details do emerge, however, then I'll be sure to update this page with further details.

Is the iPhone Air worth it?

Apple iPhone Air First Look

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Storage

US price

UK price

AU price

256GB

$999

£999

AU$1,799

512GB

$1,199

£1,199

AU$2,199

1TB

$1,399

£1,399

AU$2,599

We've just published our hands-on experience with the iPhone Air, and so far, we're definitely impressed with the phone. In terms of design, Apple has absolutely nailed both the weight and size of the device – and we love the smooth and sleek camera housing.

Right now, our main observations are that it looks incredible, but we are withholding judgment until we can really get to grips with and test this model. Questions remain over the various compromises that Apple has potentially taken to squeeze everything into that tiny chassis.

For example, while the iPhone Air features the same A19 Pro chipset as the iPhone 17 Pro, it lacks the latter's new 'vapor chamber' cooling setup, which will likely mean its actual performance slots somewhere between the standard iPhone 17 and the 17 Pro.

Other potential issues could be the battery life and the single camera. The iPhone Air doesn't have a separate ultra-wide camera or 8x telephoto like the Pro models, instead opting for a two-in-one 'Fusion' camera with three focal lengths and a 2x zoom. It's definitely a little more limited in that regard, but the single camera housing does look much cleaner and neater versus the three huge lenses that Apple has crammed onto the back of the Pro models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Weight:

177g

165g

206g

233g

Display:

6.3-inch OLED

6.5-inch OLED

6.3-inch OLED

6.9-inch OLED

Resolution:

2622 x 1206

2736 x 1260

2622 x 1206

2868 x 1320

Refresh rate:

120Hz

120Hz

120Hz

120Hz

Peak brightness:

3,000 nits

3,000 nits

3,000 nits

3,000 nits

Chipset:

A19

A19 Pro

A19 Pro

A19 Pro

Rear cameras:

48MP wide (26mm, ƒ/1.6), 48MP ultra-wide (13 mm, ƒ/2.2)

48MP wide (26mm, ƒ/1.6)

48MP wide (24mm, ƒ/1.78), 48MP ultra-wide (13 mm, ƒ/2.2), 48MP telephoto (8x optical zoom)

48MP wide (24mm, ƒ/1.78), 48MP ultra-wide (13 mm, ƒ/2.2), 48MP telephoto (8x optical zoom)

Front camera:

18MP (ƒ/1.9)

18MP (ƒ/1.9)

18MP (ƒ/1.9)

18MP (ƒ/1.9)

Storage:

256GB, 512GB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

Colors:

Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.