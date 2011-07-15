Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray video preview

Sony Ericsson's recently announced Xperia Ray got its first public outing this week, and we were on hand to capture it in all its motion picture glory.

In our video preview, you can see for yourself how those shakable floating widgets look, as well as getting the lowdown on what we made of the little handset when we saw it in the flesh.

Spoiler alert – we were pretty impressed with the diminutive handset. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in high resolution and good design.

Once you've filled your visual boots with the Ray on video, head on over to our hands on Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray review for more of our sparkling thoughts on the handset.