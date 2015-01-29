Samsung Galaxy S6 and S Edge will reportedly support Gear VR

Samsung's Gear VR virtual reality headset is currently compatible only with the Galaxy Note 4, but that will reportedly change when the Korean company launches its next flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S Edge will also be compatible with Gear VR, sources told SamMobile.

The funny thing about this rumor - as the site is quick to point out - is that the Galaxy Note 4 is 5.7 inches, while the S6 is rumored to be just 5.1 inches.

So it seems that either the Samsung Galaxy S6 and its curvy Edge compatriot might actually have larger screens, or that Samsung will release a new version of Gear VR along with its new phones.

That, or the company may be fashioning some sort of adapter to let the current headset interface with smaller phones.

In other Gear VR-related news, US retailer Best Buy began selling Samsung's virtual reality headset today, so head there if you want to give it a test drive.