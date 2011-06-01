Phone Awards 2011: shortlist announced

Voting on the longlist for the TechRadar Phone Awards 2011 closed earlier this week. We've been hard at work totting up the votes and can now exclusively reveal the apps, games and phone innovations that have made the shortlist.

So far, we've had over 75,000 votes; the following shortlist represents the best of all things mobile and now you have the chance to choose what should win.

That's right, the shortlist is now open for you to cast your votes - and when you do, you'll be in with a chance of winning one of 13 fantastic smartphones. We have five Dell Venue Pros, five HTC Pro 7s, two Sony Ericsson Xperia arcs and one Sony Ericsson Xperia PLAY up for grabs!

And don't worry if you have already voted, as you can vote again and be in with a chance of winning.

So check out the list below, choose your favourite and go over to the Phone Awards site to cast your vote. It only takes a few minutes and we will be revealing all the winners in July.

Good luck and get voting!

Readers' categories

Here are the list of nominations you voted through to the shortlist...

Best Network

O2

Vodafone

Orange

T-Mobile

Three

Giffgaff

Best App

Google Maps Navigation

BBC iPlayer

Spotify

Swype

iBooks

Best Game

Angry Birds

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Flight Control

Cut The Rope!

The SIMS 3

WTF of the year

iPhone 4 antenna-gate

Apple launching the microSIM

HTC Desire OS upgrade

Symbian: is the end in sight?

Nokia crashing HTC event with balloons

Best Phone Feature

HTC Sense

Apple iPhone 4 Retina display

Android personal hotspot

Samsung Super AMOLED Plus

Windows Phone 7 Live Tiles

One to watch

Apple iPhone 5

Android Ice Cream

HTC Sensation

Nokia Windows Phone

4G

Have your say in the shortlist, by heading over to http://awards2011.techradar.com.

Judged categories

Here are the phones and tech the judges felt deserved to go into the shortlist...

Phone of the year

HTC Desire

Apple iPhone 4

Orange San Francisco

Samsung Galaxy S2

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

Best phone for business

BlackBerry Bold 9780

BlackBerry Torch

HTC HD 7

Nokia E72

Apple iPhone 4

Best consumer phone

Apple iPhone 4

Orange San Francisco

HTC Wildfire

Nokia N8

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

Best phone innovation

NFC

Tegra 2 chip

Xbox Live

Android 2.3

Swype

Best phone accessory

Mophie Juice Pack Air 4

AmpliTube iRig

Vodafone Sure Signal

Pure i-20

Jawbone Jambox

Best phone OS