Moto Z could get a Hasselblad point-and-shoot MotoMod soon

The modular MotoMods available for the Moto Z today are nothing short of awesome. And, if there's any truth in a recent leak, there could be another stellar addition to the lineup in the form of a 10x optical zoom Hasselblad point-and-shoot mod.

Originally leaked before the Moto Z was even announced, we were disappointed that the camera MotoMod missed the phone's launch window in July. The version we saw in that mockup appeared to offer optical zoom, a shutter button and flash - basically everything you expect in a standalone camera - all added to the Moto Z's already impressive list of capabilities.

Credit: Moto G3 (Turned on its side for better viewability)

The leaked image above, discovered by Moto G3, shows a more finished version of the MotoMod, with some light branding, and a more detailed and refined look. What it doesn't illustrate is the price, which will likely be somewhere between US$200-$300, putting it up there with the Insta-Projector mod.

As IFA 2016 is quickly approaching, we anticipate Motorola will seize the opportunity to announce the Hasselblad MotoMod. Stay tuned for more details.

Via Engadget

Title image credit goes to Moto G3