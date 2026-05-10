'It feels like a slap in the face' — never fact-check your doctor with ChatGPT as study shows doing so 'undermines' your relationship with human experts — and could even offend them by making them feel 'disrespected'
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
Consult AI, but keep it discreet or lose a vital professional relationship
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- Study finds professionals feel disrespected when clients compare their expertise with AI-generated answers
- Advisors become less motivated after losing clients to AI-powered recommendations online
- Clients using AI fact checks may appear less trustworthy to professionals afterward
A new study from Monash Business School has claimed professional advisors feel offended when clients use AI to get a second opinion on their recommendations.
The research, published in Computers in Human Behaviour, found professionals become less motivated to work with clients who consult AI tools.
This effect persists even when the client only uses AI for background information, or as a complementary resource rather than a replacement.
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