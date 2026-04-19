AI mimics trust while relying on rigid, structured evaluation patterns

Machines separate human traits instead of forming holistic impressions

Competence and integrity dominate decisions across both humans and AI

Modern AI systems do not simply process information; they make systematic judgments about people in ways that resemble human trust but with important differences.

A new study from Hebrew University, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society, analyzed over 43,000 simulated decisions alongside around a thousand human participants across five scenarios.

These scenarios included deciding how much money to lend a small business owner, whether to trust a babysitter, how to rate a boss, and how much to donate to a nonprofit founder.

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How AI breaks down human judgment into separate columns

The findings reveal that AI tools form something that looks like trust, but their judgment works very differently from ours.

Both humans and AI favored people who seemed competent, honest, and well-intentioned, meaning machines captured something real about human trust.

"That's the good news," said Prof. Yaniv Dover. "AI is not making random decisions. It captures so