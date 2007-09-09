iPhone goes 3G at last!

Apple's deal with InterDigital could herald the arrival of a 3G iPhone for Europe

It looks like the European version of the iPhone will go 3G after all. Apple has apparently signed a $56 million dollar deal with wireless company InterDigital, which will supply "2G and 3G technologies" to Apple over the next seven years.

"The deal covers various 2G and 3G cellular technologies encompassing bandwidth allocation, roaming and power efficiency controls, and most likely also includes some type of packet data coding and delivery," Boenning & Scattergood analyst Michael Ciarmoli told eWeek.