LG plotting Windows Phone 8 handset

LG is planning to broaden its otherwise Android-dominated horizons, confirming that the company has a Windows Phone 8 handset in the works.

LG India's managing director Kwon Soon revealed all to Light Reading India, confirming that a phone was currently at the R&D stage.

"At home [in South Korea], we are actually working on our Windows Phone 8 OS powered smartphone," said Kwon, who added that he believed the Windows platform is set to "pick up going ahead".

He also said that the company was still assessing the market opportunity, so this doesn't mean that a new WP8 handset will definitely happen - but LG is clearly more interested than ever.

Takes Kwon to know Kwon

LG has launched Windows Phone handsets in the past but hasn't yet delved into Windows Phone 8, which has been primarily pushed by Nokia, Samsung, HTC and Huawei.

Kwon did say that while a Windows Phone 8 smartphone is in the pipeline, LG will continue to focus on Android. "Android is the major platform globally, given its acceptance and penetration," he said.

LG said back in September that it was still considering the Windows Phone platform, but did not admit to plans for a WP8 smartphone at the time.

Read our review of the LG Optimus G

Via BGR