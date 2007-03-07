Kenyans transfer money via text

Safaricom's service will allow Kenyans to transfer money easily and with far less fuss

Vodafone UK has teamed up with Kenya's Safaricom to offer a money transfer service via text message - a service Safaricom is claiming is the first in the world.

In Kenya, many people work in the cities, sending money back to rural areas for their families. "This new service will allow Kenyans to send money home with ease - it's the first of its kind in the world," said Susie Lonie, Safaricom's project manager.

Kenyans will be able to access and deposit money for their accounts in banks all around the country. Safaricom's 5.8 million customers will have access to the new service, according to Reuters .

At the launch, Lonie highlighted the issues with financial services, saying only one in five Kenyans have access.

The Vodafone/Safaricom service is currently only available within Kenya. However there are plans to expand the service into the UK and other countries in the future.