iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus on sale right now

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus is now on sale in a number of countries around the world with fans queuing up to be the first to get their hands on the new phones.

Pre-orders of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will start shipping from today - or you may have already arranged an appointment at your Apple Store to go and collect it.

Some queued over night at the flagship stores to collect it with over 400 people outside the Covent Garden shop waiting to go in.

iPhone madness

That's down on last year's 1,000 people at that particular store, but those who went in first were still greeted by woops and hollers from the Apple staff.

Despite a lacklustre response to the iPhone 6S announcement, Apple said in a statement to CNBC, "The online demand for iPhone 6s Plus has been exceptionally strong and exceeded our own forecasts for the preorder period."

