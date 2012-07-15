Apple iPhone 5 now in full production, says report

The iPhone 5 is expected to land within the next few months

Reports from Japan claim that the next generation iPhone 5 smartphone has now entered full production.

Veritable Apple blog Macotakara says its sources in China have confirmed that the manufacturing is in full flow ahead of the expected launch this autumn.

The same sources informed Macotakara that the iPad 3 had gone into production in January this year, two months before it hit the shelves.

Time frame

Speculation earlier this week suggested that the iPhone 5 launch could happen as soon as August 7.

However, it's much more likely that Apple will stick to the same September/October time frame as when it launched the iPhone 4S last year.

The new iPhone 5 is expected to boast a new unibody design, larger screen and improved processing power.

Via: MacRumors