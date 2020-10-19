One of the best VPN services out there just slashed its deals to a new low

Been thinking about getting a VPN? Or perhaps you keep going from 30-day trial to 30-day trial, biding your time before grabbing a Black Friday discount. Well thanks to this new eye-catching VPN offer, the time for waiting is over.

CyberGhost is at the forefront of the market, thanks to its sheer usability, massive server base and excellent customer service. And now you can add 'great value' to its list of pros, thanks to this fantastic new offer.

Sign up to CyberGhost's VPN service now and it will cost you as little as an effective $2.25 (£1.99/roughly AU$3.15) per month. At the moment, that's peerless when it comes to sheer price.

On top of that, CyberGhost has a 45-day money-back guarantee - so you can always try it and then cancel it within that generous period if you change your mind.

You do have to be willing to commit, as the pricing only goes that low if you're happy to pledge your next three years of VPN use with CyberGhost. But at this price - and with this quality of provider - we don't think that's such a hardship. And at least you know that your next 39 months (its throwing in an extra 3 months, too) of online security, geo-spoofing, foreign Netflix streaming, and blocked website unlocking will be sorted.

If you need more information or you want to know more about CyberGhost, then make sure you keep scrolling as we've got this deal and the service detailed below for you. Or discover how this offer compares to the other most attractive VPN deals out there right now.

CyberGhost | 39 months | $10.89 $2.25 a month | 82% off

CyberGhost is a superb provider with a powerful Windows client, over 7,000 servers, and it can support up to 7 devices. $77 may seem like a fair sum to pay upfront but this is now for over three years of cover. Meaning your next 39 months of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking content is sorted with one payment. So that actually makes it very good value, and one of our favorite cheap VPNs.

Is CyberGhost a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top five best VPN services, which given all the thorough tests and analyzing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If your concern is streaming, CyberGhost unblocks Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more, meaning there's a whole new world of content for you. Or if privacy is your main reason for purchasing a Virtual Private Network, then you'll be happy to know that it has an effective kill switch, and it blocks malicious ads, trackers, and websites. Not to mention the automated HTTPS redirection will ensure you have the most secure connection possible to every website you visit.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full CyberGhost review.

