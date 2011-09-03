This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy Note was one of the stars of IFA

In case you haven't noticed this week has seen the IFA gadget and tech show taking place in Berlin and as such, we've been able to get our hands on a host of new tech toys.

We've been playing with tablets, TVs, phones, cameras and more.

Read on to discover the kit that's impressed us this week.

Hands on: Sony Tablet S review

Sony has officially launched its new Tablet S at IFA 2011.

The new 9.4-inch tab is powered by Nvidia's Tegra 2 processor and features the Android Honeycomb operating system. It's version 3.1 which will be upgradeable to 3.2.

The Sony Tablet S UK release date is September. A Wi-Fi/3G version of the Tablet S has a UK release date of November 2011 - this will ship with Android 3.2 from the off.

Hands on: Sony Tablet P review

Yes, it's an odd-looking thing. Yes, it's difficult to know who would buy it. But yes, the Sony Tablet P is a rather interesting device with dual 5-inch touchscreens that fold together for transport.

Launched alongside the bigger Sony Tablet S at IFA 2011, the 372g tablet is amazingly light despite its rather 'massive glasses case' appearance.

Formerly known as the Sony S2, the $599 tablet ships with Android 3.1, although it will be upgradeable to Android 3.2. Wi-Fi and 3G models will ship with Android 3.2.

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Note review

Samsung has shown off the Galaxy Note at IFA 2011, a huge 5.3-inch HD Super AMOLED handset which comes complete with a stylus called the S Pen.

We grabbed some time with it on the show floor just after Samsung's press conference took place.

The Note has a 1.4GHz ARM-based dual-core processor inside, though we have to be honest and say that while some apps were snappy, there was a bit of lag when dropping into things like the web browser. That surprised us as we'd assume the units we saw on the stand were shipping models. And it's doubly surprising given the Note's speedy processor.

Hands on: HTC Radar review

The HTC Radar seems like an evolution of the HTC Trophy, and comes complete with Windows Phone 7 Mango to boot.

Decked out in an almost all-aluminium chassis, the Radar is a slightly chunkier device compared to the HTC Titan, and has a more rounded and polished feel to it.

That extra width around the 3.7-inch screen might look slightly less functional than the Titan, but still doesn't really pack the aesthetic punch of other top-end smartphones - or even those in the HTC Android line up.

Hands on: HTC Titan review

HTC's new Windows Phone Mango range has been unveiled, and with it some expected and some unexpected handsets.

The unexpected moniker certainly stands for the HTC Titan that, although we heard rumours of it, comes with a surprising 4.5-inch screen, making it easily one of the biggest phones on the market.

It's also running Mango, the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, and is designed to be one of the flagship phones carrying the Redmond OS flag.

Also reviewed this week:

Blu-ray players

Samsung BD-D8900 review

Cases

Cooler Master Silencio 550 review

Compact cameras

Nikon Coolpix P500 review

Cooling

Gelid Icy Vision Rev 2 review

Desktop PCs

CyberPower Ultra Triton GT review

Advancetec AT-FX Polaris review

Digital TV recorders

Technomate TM-800 HD review

DSLRs/Hybrids

Sony Cyber-shot HX100V review

Gaming accessories

MadCatz Cyborg Gaming Lights review

Graphics cards

EVGA GTX 580 Hydro Copper 2 review

EVGA GTX560 Ti DS review

Sapphire HD 6670 Ultimate review

Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 review

Sapphire HD 6770 Vapor-X review

EVGA GTX 550 Ti SC review

XFX HD 6850 review

Gigabyte GTX 560 OC Edition review

Laptops

Asus Automobili Lamborghini VX7 review

Asus Eee PC 1008P Karim Rashid review

Sony VAIO VPCCA2Z0E review

Motherboards

Gigabyte A75-UD4H review

Software

Sky Go review

Speakers

Logitech Wireless Speaker Z515 review

Tablets

Packard Bell Liberty Tab review

Toshiba Thrive review

Acer Iconia Tab A100 review

Televisions

Cello C42T71DVB-3D review

Hands on reviews:

Compact cameras

Hands on: Samsung NX200 review

Hands on: Pentax Q review

Laptops

Hands on: Sony VAIO S review

Hands on: Samsung Series 7 review

Hands on: Toshiba Z830 review

Hands on: Lenovo IdeaPad U300 S review

Mobile Phones

Hands on: Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S review

PCs

Hands on: Sony VAIO L 3D review

Tablets

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 review

Hands on: Toshiba AT200 review

Televisions

Hands on: Toshiba 55ZL2 review

Hands on: Philips 46PFL9706H review