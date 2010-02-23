Samsung planning Apple iPad competitor

Samsung has promised that it will react to Apple's iPad announcement, believing that it will create a new category in the market.

JK Shin, president of Samsung's mobile division, said that the company is interested in the new segment.

Speaking to Bloomberg he said the company will respond to Apple's announcement, although stating that it's too early to give out any more details.

Dual role

Samsung also provides part of the CPU used in the iPad, leading to an interesting situation where it would be both a competitor and a supplier to Apple - although with very different parts of the company,

"This is normal, we have to compete in the market," Shin told Bloomberg. "At the same time, they are our customer and we are the supplier of components to them."

In related news, the Apple iPad has been given a tentative pre-order date in the US of 25 February for the Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet according to AppAdvice - although this is very much an unconfirmed rumour by the site.