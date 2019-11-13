Best HP laptops 2019: the top HP laptops we’ve seen and tested

If you’re ready to get on the HP bandwagon, investing in one of the best HP laptops is the way to go.

Have you been considering upgrading to one of the best HP laptops on the market? Congratulations! You’ll definitely be making a wise investment, as HP has been rolling out some of the best HP laptops we’ve ever seen to date. Hard at work in competing with Dell’s affordability and Apple’s svelte design, HP has been gaining traction in the high-end laptops game.

In fact, many of the best HP laptops right now have risen to the rank of the best laptops 2019 has on offer. That’s because HP’s road to rebranding has resulted in some of the most stunning – not to mention, truly powerful – laptops we’ve ever seen. Take the HP Spectre x360 2019 – it’s gold trimming and gorgeous high-resolution display hide a computing powerful targeted towards creatives who would like the Windows 10 alternative to MacBook Pros. And, that’s without mentioning fantastic new features like the popular ‘privacy filter’ christened Sure View.

And, HP isn’t slowing down anytime soon, with cool new products like the HP Envy Wood are slated to hit the streets later in the year.

If you’re ready to get on the HP bandwagon, investing in one of the best HP laptops is the way to go. We put together a list of them so you can choose the best one for you. Keep an eye out for deals, as well, since some of these HP laptops will certainly see price-cuts on Black Friday .

The best HP laptops at a glance

HP Spectre x360 HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) HP Spectre Folio HP Chromebook 14 HP EliteBook x360 1040 HP Omen 17 HP Envy x360 (2019) HP Omen X HP Envy 13t 2019 HP Spectre 13

The HP Spectre x360's gorgeous gem-cut 13-inch will draw admiring looks. (Image Credit: HP)

1. HP Spectre x360

The best HP laptop gets better

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080) - UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touchscreen | Storage: 256GB - 2TB PCIe SSD

Included stylus

Beautiful chassis

Pricey

The HP Spectre x360’s 2019 refresh has only hurtled it to the top of our list of the best HP laptops to buy right now, touting a smart redesign that takes its look and performance to a new level. This gorgeous gem-cut 13-inch will draw admiring looks at whatever coffee shop you work in, while the powerful hardware will handle anything you throw at it, including strategy games. It even has the 4K display option, if you’re willing to splurge.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 2019

HP Spectre x360 15T (2019) is undeniably one of the best HP laptops on the market. (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: HP)

2. HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

Powerful performance in a head-turning design

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels touch | Storage: 512 GB – 2TB SSD

Beautiful design

Sharp 4K display

Excellent performance

Problematic vent placement

Awkward trackpad position

There’s no denying that the HP Spectre x360 15-inch is dressed for success, from elegant gold trimming on a matte black finish to powerful innards that include an 8th-generation Intel chip, Nvidia GTX graphics and more than enough storage space most typical users will need. It’s undeniably one of the best HP laptops on the market, and you will be impressed by it the moment you behold that stunning 4K screen. If you’re looking to move to the Windows 10 environment, this is a fantastic alternative to MacBook Pros, but with a better gaming experience.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 15T (2019)

HP Spectre Folio is intended for the luxury buyers. (Image Credit: HP)

3. HP Spectre Folio

The leather-bound laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-8200Y - Core i7-8500Y | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touch display | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Gorgeous chassis

Included stylus

Expensive

While it doesn’t exactly redefine the PC, the HP Spectre Folio does enough right things to merit a place among the best HP laptops you can buy in 2019. Clad front to back in leather, this 2-in-1 laptop is intended for the luxury buyers, as evidenced by its lofty price tag. Unfortunately, it’s not the fastest laptop out there. However, the fanless chip on board has enough juice to get you through your day-to-day workload, as long as you’re not expecting to get any serious video editing done. This is more for the professional taking a device between meetings.

Read the full review: HP Spectre Folio

HP Chromebook 14 has a few aces up its sleeves. (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: HP)

4. HP Chromebook 14

A well-balanced Chromebook

CPU: AMD A4 – A6, Intel Celeron N3350 – N3450 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R4 – R5, Intel HD Graphics 500 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 14-inch diagonal HD (1366x768) SVA anti-glare – FHD (1920x1080) IPS BrightView | Storage: 16GB – 64GB eMMC

Excellent keyboard and trackpad

Chrome OS is responsive

Crisp, vivid screen

Average battery life

The HP Chromebook 14 may not be as powerful as other Chromebooks, but this tiny laptop has a few aces up its sleeves, helping it secure a well-deserved spot among the best HP laptops. Those aces include striking a good balance between ample screen space and portability, as well as a surprisingly excellent keyboard and a decent trackpad. That’s without mentioning how vivid the display and how low its price tag is.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook 14

EliteBook x360 1040 G5 is the “apex predator of the business world.” (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: HP)

5. HP EliteBook x360 1040

Better than ever before

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 14-inch diagonal BrightView LED FHD (1920x1080) – UHD (3840x2160) | Storage: 128GB – 2TB SSD

Nifty design and stylus

Great performance

Blisteringly fast SSD

Plenty of ports

Battery life disappointing

Expensive

Uneven anti-glare display

We dubbed the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 as the “apex predator of the business world” in our review because, well, it is. It boasts many excellent features in its handsome-looking chassis, as well as plenty of ports to go around, including a port that works wonders and impressively audio. Simply, this HP laptop is an ideal match for the professional who demands seamlessness and power at work. It’s not the perfect machine, but it’s got plenty of features that make up for its flaws, making it among the best HP laptops on the market.

Read the full review: HP EliteBook x360 1040

The HP Omen 17 is one incredible gaming machine packed with excellent features. (Image credit: HP)

6. HP Omen 17

A monster of a gaming laptop that's relatively affordable

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel GeForce GTX 1050 – 1070 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Screen: 14-inch diagonal BrightView LED FHD (1920x1080) – UHD (3840x2160) | Storage: 1TB – 2TB HDD; 128GB – 256GB SSD

Affordable price

4K, G-Sync Display

Plastic-y build

Large physical size

Don’t judge this budget gaming laptop by its cover. It’s modest design and poor quality chassis aside, the HP Omen 17 is one incredible gaming machine packed with excellent features. With its G-Sync display, solid speakers, and 4K gaming (if you’re ok with lower frame rates), this is one of the best HP laptops for gaming. Best of all, it offers great value at an affordable price. So if you don’t have the funds to splurge on a premium gaming laptop, you know you’ve got an option in this one.

Read the full review: HP Omen 17

If you are interested in the latest AMD innards, HP Envy x360 13 (2019) is a great choice. (Image credit: HP)

7. HP Envy x360 (2019)

HP gives its slimline laptop an AMD upgrade

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3300U – AMD Ryzen 7 3700U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6 – Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3" diagonal FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 256 GB – 1TB SSD

Slim and sleek for a 2-in-1

High quality chassis

Improved battery life

CPU performance merely adequate

Graphics performance disappointing

Thanks to its sleek, 13-inch design, this 2-in-1 is thinner that you would have expected, which works in your favor when using it in tablet mode. There are other compelling reasons why the HP Envy x360 (2019) is worth considering when you’re in the market for one of the best HP laptops. If you are interested in the latest AMD innards, this is a great choice. This HP beauty also offers a premium build, boasts 9 hours of video playback and delivers a performance that will get you through most of your schoolwork and project, at a very affordable price.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 (2019)

HP Omen X stays at the top of the stack longer than competitors. (Image Credit: HP)

8. HP Omen X

The ultimate gaming laptop

CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 – 2080 | RAM: 16 – 32GB RAM | Screen: 15.6" diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) – 4K (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Top-end gaming specs

Designed for overclocking

Short battery life

If you’ve been watching the laptop market as long as we have, you’ll have noticed that the best gaming laptops kind of get a bad rap because of their lack of mobility. However, HP has addressed this issue by packing plenty of new features that gaming laptops tend to lack. First, you can overclock the Omen X, which just means free performance – which will keep it at the top of the stack longer than competitors. For gamers, the HP Omen X is a no-brainer.

HP Envy 13t boasts elegant beauty combines a premium design and premium internal components. (Image Credit: HP) (Image credit: HP)

9. HP Envy 13t 2019

An Ultrabook with few compromises

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 – 10th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel GeForce MX150 – Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch diagonal FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080) – 4K IPS BrightView WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (3840 x 2160) | Storage: up to 1TB SSD

Excellent value

Elegant design

Strong Ultrabook performance

Inconsistent multi-core performance

Hinge design poor for laps

For a second-tier laptop, you might be surprised to find so very few faults in the new HP Envy 13t 2019. This elegant beauty combines a premium design and premium internal components without costing you an arm and a leg, which makes it a terrific alternative for MacBook lovers looking to save money for their next computing investment. There are other things to love as well – the ultra-thin chassis, the tactile keyboard, and a battery that will outlast yours.

Read the full review: HP Envy 13t 2019

HP Spectre 13 packs some serious horsepower. (Image Credit: HP)

10. HP Spectre 13

The thinnest Ultrabook

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Impossibly thin and light

Top-notch looks

Light on ports

Second-rate trackpad

The HP Spectre 13 is arguably one of the most stunning laptops we’ve ever seen or used. The ceramic white finish is beautifully complemented by a two-prong hinge design that’s extremely appealing as well as utilitarian. The Spectre 13 goes even further by packing some serious horsepower. It leverages the power of 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake Refresh processors to outmatch the competition. It’s been discontinued on the HP site, but the HP Spectre 13 is still one of the best HP laptops this year. Search for it, as third-party retailers still sell it.

Read the full review: HP Spectre 13

Want more choices? Check out our list of the best laptops 2019

Bill Thomas and Michelle Rae Uy has also contributed to this article