Liverpool vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere today

Sunday evening's massive Premier League clash sees the injury-ravaged champion Reds take on current league leaders Leicester. Don't miss a second of the action from this crucial match - follow our guide as we explain how to get a Liverpool vs Leicester live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are today.

Having made their way through last season's procession to the title without any major injuries, Jurgen Klopp's Reds currently have a mounting injury crisis to contend with.

Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream Kick-off for Liverpool vs Leicester is at 7.15pm GMT tonight (Sunday, November 22). That means its a 2.15pm ET/ 11.15am PT kick off in the US, and a 6.15am AEDT start for footy fans tuning in from Australia on Monday morning. Full TV and you can always enjoy your favorite Prem coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN.

Liverpool went into the international break with an already depleted defence following the loss of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the home side's list of sidelined players has been exacerbated significantly in the run up to this match.

Skipper Jordan Henderson was substituted during England's Nations League clash against Belgium amid concerns over hamstring tightness, while Andy Robertson picked up a similar injury in Scotland's win against Serbia. Talismanic Egyptian star Mo Sarah meanwhile has been isolating in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus and is definitely out for this evening's game.

The Foxes, meanwhile have managed to win their last six in all competitions, despite injury concerns of their own with the likes of Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu unavailable.

Brendan Rodgers side have blossomed as an attacking force in recent weeks, and they'll be confident of ending Liverpool's formidable unbeaten home league game record - a streak that stretches to 63 matches dating back to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream, and watch this mouth-watering Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Anfield at 7.15pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Liverpool vs Leicester City, with the game kicking off at 2.15pm ET/11.15pm PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm ET/11.15pm PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Arsenal live in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.15am AEDT on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Leicester City at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.15am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester City in India: live stream the EPL game

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Liverpool vs Leicester City, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Liverpool vs Leicester City starts at 12.45am IST in the early hours of Monday morning. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.