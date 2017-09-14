Jaybird's new Run headphones offer a sporty twist on 'true wireless' in-ears

Headphone maker Jaybird's upcoming Aussie releases carry on the company's desire to create simple, quality in-ears that will fit in with more active lifestyles. Along with a refresh of its Freedom Wireless headphones, Jaybird's also unleashing its first 'true wireless' in-ears in the form of the Run headphones.

Jaybird is, funnily enough, targeting people who like to run or jog with these new 'phones, and in the process, it's hoping to avoid hassles like cables and fiddly controls. Nifty features like auto-pairing when you open the charging-case and a sweat- and splash-proof design should make for a useful companion to your workout.

If the in-ears run out of juice entirely, Jaybird promises that the included quick-charge case can get you an hour’s worth of playback with just five minutes of charging. Overall, the units will give you four hours of playback, and the case holds an extra two charges, totalling 12-hours of battery life on the roam.

There’s plenty more in the way of features — improved Bluetooth, one-ear operation, expanded customisation in fitting — but if you want the full low-down you can check out our Jaybird Run Headphones review .

Refreshments

Alongside the Runs, Jaybird is refreshing its Freedom headphones with the aptly named Freedom 2. The updated model comes with SpeedFit, a system designed to enable quick and simple tightening of the wire at the back of your head, as well as making for a rapid change between over-ear and under-ear wear.

The MySound app that enabled Jaybird headphones a degree of customisation is also getting a makeover. Now dubbed “Jaybird”, the app will boast the same five-band EQ as before, but will now include Spotify-playlist integration and sharing, as well as a “find my bud” feature.

The Jaybird Run True Wireless Sport Headphones and the Jaybird Freedom 2 Headphones are both available for pre-order now from JB Hi-Fi and the Jaybird store. These new products will hit the streets from September 25 for $249 and $229 respectively.