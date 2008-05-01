Blinkx launches Star Wars video wall for May 4 celebrations

Video search site, Blinkx, has launched a special edition Star Wars video wall. Sunday May 4 is International Star Wars Day, and the video search site has launched the special page in celebration.

Star Wars has been the topic of many viral web videos in the past.

Whether it be the recent Family Guy spoof, the appalling Star Wars Trumpet Solo, or Star Wars according to a three year old, Star Wars has been the inspiration for a large number of internet video phenomenons.

Unlike most other video search engine, Blinkx uses a combination of patented conceptual search, speech recognition and video analysis software to find and qualify online video. The video search technology was pioneered at Cambridge University and fully harnessed by Blinkx founders in 2004.