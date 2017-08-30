HyperX's Alloy Elite gaming keyboard is out in Australia (and won't break the bank)

If you’re looking for a sturdy gaming keyboard that’s heavy on features and light on price, then news that HyperX’s latest Alloy Elite keyboard (which we recently praised in our review ) has landed in Australia should bring you some joy.

We were previously very impressed with HyperX's first gaming keyboard — the simple, solid and affordable HyperX Alloy FPS — and the Alloy Elite is an alternative that extends on the latter in some impressive ways. A comfortable wrist rest, dedicated media controls, and 16-zone lighting bar join the Cherry MX mechanical switches and plug-and-play simplicity to make for a solid gaming keyboard.

You can now buy the HyperX Alloy Elite with either Cherry MX Blue or Cherry MX Red switches from PCCaseGear, and if you get in quick you’ll get a bonus US$20 Steam gift card until stock runs out.