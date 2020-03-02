Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is coming soon to PC, listing suggests

It looks like we’re getting a new Halo title very soon. A new listing for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition recently appeared on the Microsoft Store. And, according to Wccftech , this could mean we might get a release date for the remastered version of the game soon.

This listing comes after Halo Waypoint released another MCC development update in February, wrapping up the test flight of Halo Anniversary on PC.

Spotted by True Achievements , the listing includes some screenshots and a store description saying that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition will support 4K UHD and HDR, as well as PC features like mouse and keyboard optimizations.

The game will also come with a bunch of new features like cooperative play, new challenges and a fresh story for fans to immerse in.

A new teaser trailer

Unfortunately, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition won’t be available as a standalone game. Instead, it will be part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which includes the first three titles in the series by Bungie plus Halo: Reach.

Following the listing is a new teaser trailer for Halo: Combat Evolved joining the MCC for PC, which 343 Industries released on Twitter.

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition will be available on Xbox One with Xbox GamePass and for PC on Steam and the Microsoft Store.