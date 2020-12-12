Great gadget gifts to give PC gamers that gaming edge

Tradition dictates that the holiday season is a time of gift-giving, which doesn’t come easy for many people – at least, when it comes to giving the perfect present. The act of choosing gifts, after all, is kind of an intricate art that takes time to master.
Take PC gamers, for example. They’re not actually the easiest people to give gifts to. The perfect gifts are either way over your budget – like the newly-released Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which may be many gamers’ 4K dream but also costs a whopping $699 (£649, about AU$950) – or something they already own like the best PC games available right now.
If you’re having a hard time looking for a great gadget to gift the PC gamer in your life, know that you’ve stumbled into the right gift guide. We’ve gathered ten excellent (not to mention, highly-rated) PC gaming peripherals and accessories that make for the perfect present. Not only are they within your budget, but they also give PC gamers that gaming edge to win.
1. Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless
Wireless gaming at its finest
Cables are often pesky, especially when they accumulate. Luckily, wireless gaming peripherals are making them a thing of the past. We’re still pretty early on in the wireless revolution though, so some of those accessories are better than others.
When it comes to gaming mice, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless gets our vote. It delivers that solid gaming performance and practically zero latency needed to get through the most intense moments. To make this stocking-stuffer worth every penny, it’s also brimming with features like fully customizable RGB lighting and buttons, a switchable side grip, and three different connectivity modes. And, did we mention it’s also less than $100?
2. Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
Kind of an oldie, but still a goodie
If the PC gamer in your life still hasn’t upgraded from that cheap keyboard that’s inefficient for gaming, it’s time you took matters into your own hands by gifting them a keyboard designed specifically for gaming.
Gaming keyboards aren’t just for bedecking someone’s gaming setup with fancy RGB lighting. They’re also built to deliver gamers to the top of the leaderboards, which the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition proves. Thanks to some clever design work by Razer, this is among the fastest and most reliable keyboards in a small package around. Its combination of small, minimalist design and impressive performance is something to behold, making it the best present to open come Christmas morning for those who frequent tournaments.
3. Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris
The ultimate mouse pad for RGB lighting enthusiasts
Mouse pads are no longer the passive accessories they used to be, especially gaming ones, which come with a host of nifty features, some of which help improve gaming.
One such gaming mouse pad is the Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris. At first glance, it looks to be RGB-focused, fringed with customizable RGB lighting zones – 15, to be exact – to immerse gamers further in their game. But, it’s also got more than glittery tinsel. It also boasts a low-friction, micro-textured surface for precision tracking as well as an anti-skid rubbery base to avoid slippage and a USB 3.0 passthrough port so you can charge your wireless mouse or keyboard conveniently. How’s that for a humble mouse pad?
4. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
Premium gaming headset for immersive, premium sound
Computer speakers might do the job, but nothing is as immersive as the best PC gaming headsets when it comes to sound. Plus, they won’t wake up the other occupants at home when late-night gaming is going on.
If excellent sound matters for your PC gaming loved one, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro might just have them jumping come Christmas morning. It’s one of the best gaming headsets we’ve reviewed this year, which is saying a lot considering it’s also wireless. Complete with praiseworthy sound quality and great battery life in a premium build that’s also comfortable, this is basically the whole package. And, that’s without mentioning the fine audio customizations available so that its users’ audio experience will match their visual one. Got an Esports gamer giftee? This one will give them pinpoint sound accuracy.
5. AOC CU34G2X
A gaming monitor winner
A PC gaming setup isn’t complete without one of the best gaming monitors. What use is having a super fast gaming PC, after all, if your display is plagued with latency, stuttering, or worse, screen tearing. Not only will it ruin what’s supposed to be an immersive experience, but it might just ruin someone’s game.
For superb performance and stunning image quality, the AOC CU34G2X is the perfect candidate, especially if you’re planning on splurging for your gift. This curved monitor is the Millennium Falcon of monitors, thanks in large part to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also delivers that immersive experience that only a curved monitor with superb picture quality can. That’s without burning a hole in your pocket and while touting an aesthetic that’s subtly gaming-esque.
6. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Xbox controller for PC? Absolutely!
If that PC gamer in your life still hasn’t experienced the joy of using a game controller for PC gaming, then get ready to change their life. The best PC controllers can streamline your gaming experience much more than a mouse and keyboard combo ever could.
And, we’ve got the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to prove it. Of course, to really get the most out of this controller, make sure that the giftee also has an Xbox. However, even if they’re purely a PC gamer, this controller is a treasure. It’s only the best Xbox Wireless Controller yet, offering improved tactile textures and a more refined impulse trigger in its even more premium chassis. That’s without costing you a hefty price. Best yet, it works on a range of devices, including the newer iPhone and Macs.
7. TP-Link Archer C5400 Tri-Band WiFi Gaming Router
A great router for gaming
A gaming router might not be the most exciting gift out there, but trust us on this. Especially for online gaming, these peripherals offer an incredibly reliable connection that is just as vital as all those fancy internals.
Get them the TP-Link Archer C5400 Tri-Band WiFi Gaming Router. Not only will you have the most unique gift of the bunch – no one ever thinks of gifting a router – but you’re also gifting something that will benefit them for a long time. This pairs enthusiast grade features and access to some highly advanced features with a simple setup and a gaming aesthetic that will fit right in to their setup. Plus, it delivers great 5Ghz performance, as well as Alexa and IFTTT support. Once the PC gamer in your family sees what it can do, they’ll love you forever.
8. Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite
For macro lovers
There’s quite a plethora of gaming mice out there, many great for just about most people while a small few dedicated for very specific PC gamers.
The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite belongs to the latter category. With its rare 17-button setup, 12 of which are situated around the thumb rest, it targets two very specific markets: MOBA/MMO gamers and content creators. That slew of buttons are all programmable, allowing users to not only customize the mouse, but also record macros, hotkeys, and key remaps to their heart’s content, which streamline their game and allows them to react much faster. If you’ve got a macro or MMO/MOBA junkie to gift to, you’ve found the perfect present.
9. Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo
A mechanical keyboard with a twist
Gamers know that mechanical keyboards are the way to go when PC gaming. They’re simply better than their non-mechanical counterparts when it comes to accuracy, speed, and even features.
The Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, however, takes mechanical keyboards to another level. Of course, it still offers that speed and responsiveness gamers need, as well as that satisfying actuation point and tactile feedback they crave. But, it also stands out from the crowd with its half-capped keys, which not only make it look gorgeous, but are also lighter and faster, and a nifty dial knob to change the RGB lighting and adjust volume. If you’re looking for a gift that’s just as stunning as it is extremely functional, you’ve found it.
10. noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair
A leather-clad beaut of a gaming throne
If a gaming chair might feel a little too big for a gift, remember that people do give massive 75-inch TVs and even cars as Christmas presents all the time. What’s a gaming chair compared to those? Plus, your PC gaming-addicted loved one will adore the fact that they’ve got a cool new accessory to set up whilst watching a holiday movie.
One of our top picks for gaming chairs right now, the Epic Gaming Chair from noblechairs is a premium yet still affordable gifting option. It’s made with real leather and premium materials, screaming luxury. It also has extensive adjustability for the ultimate comfort while battling monsters. Best yet, it’s easy to set up – because no one should have to pull their own hair out when assembling their new toy on Christmas Day.
