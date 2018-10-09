Google Pixel Slate spotted with attached keyboard in new leak

Ahead of Google’s expected Google Pixel 3 launch event, it looks like we’ve got another glimpse of the company’s upcoming Pixel Slate tablet.

The leaked image comes courtesy of Evan Blass, a popular Twitter user who bills himself as a “phone gossip” and is well known for accurate leaks of mobile hardware before they are announced officially.

He tweeted the image (see below) but hasn't stated how he got hold of it, or its source. We should therefore take it with a pinch of salt, but Blass’s reputation does lead us to think this is genuine.

There's more to life than phones. pic.twitter.com/qRyuwbNKWAOctober 8, 2018

2-in-1 confirmed

The image shows the Google Pixel Slate with an attached keyboard. If this image is genuine, it confirms rumors that the Pixel Slate will be a 2-in-1 device that can be used in both tablet and laptop modes.

So, will the Google Pixel Slate be a mixture of Android tablet and Chromebook? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.