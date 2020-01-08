Gigabyte unleashes world’s first liquid-cooled eGPU at CES 2020

CES 2020 boasts many historic firsts in the computing world, including the world’s first 5G PC and the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor . So it’s no surprise that Gigabyte is also getting in on the action.

The Taiwanese company, known for its internal components and gaming laptops, has taken its focus on external GPUs, which we think rightly deserve their time in the spotlight.

The world’s first liquid-cooled external portable graphics box, the Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box, is leading the charge of Gigabyte CES releases this year. It boasts Gigabyte’s Waterforce cooling system, which provides an all-around cooling solution for not just your GPU, but also all of its key components.

This not only ensures longer life for your GPU, but also helps deliver great performance when overclocking.

Besides that key feature, the Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box also boasts RGB lighting that synchronizes with your Aorus peripherals, Power Delivery support, Thunderbolt connectivity and three USB 3.0 ports. Altogether, these features make it an excellent solution for gamers and content creators that need powerful external GPUs.

The Gigabyte also revealed that the Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is availableto buy right now.

New IPS and VA monitors for gamers

Gigabyte has also released a plethora of 27-inch and 32-inch monitors for gamers who need to upgrade their displays this year. Up first is the Gigabyte G27F, a 27-inch FHD monitor with an 8-bit IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and compatibility for both FreeSync and G-Sync technologies. It also boasts an ultra-wide 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles.

If you require faster refresh rates, both the 27-inch Gigabyte G27QC and 32-inch Gigabyte G32QC monitors deliver a 165Hz refresh rate, as well as 1ms response times, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, and an 8-bit VA panel that’s HDR Ready.

All three monitors have Gigabyte gaming features, Black Equalizer, built-in stereo speakers, low blue light to prevent eye fatigue, and Gigabyte’s Auto-Update feature that automatically runs instant system checkups and updates.

No word yet as to when these monitors will be available for purchase.

New memory and storage for the PCIe 3.0 Platform

If you’re getting on the PCIe 3.0 bandwagon, Gigabyte has a couple of internal solutions for you so you won’t have to spend money on a new motherboard as well.

For storage, the new Aorus RAID SSD 2TB expansion card lets you upgrade your storage space to PCIe 3.0. It features an embedded enterprise class NVMe RAID controller with four PCIe 3.0 512GB NVMe SSDs as well as a read/write performance of up to 6300/5900MBs. It also comes with its own Aorus Storage Manager and SSD Tool Box for configuring a RAID array as well as monitoring temperatures and fan speeds. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty.

External storage options are on hand as well, with the new Designware external drives that come in 500GB and 1TB storage capacities. These super portable drives will feature up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds and USB 3.2/USB-C connectivity.

Finally, memory-wise, there’s the new Designware DDR4 memory card with 64GB and 3200MHz.

Much like the monitors, these components are not yet available for purchase.