Xbox One 2015 releases include Crackdown, Tomb Raider follow-ups

Everything Microsoft showed during the first half of its E3 2014 press conference will be out in time for the 2014 holiday season, but Microsoft didn't stop there.

The company also discussed dozens of new Xbox One games scheduled for release in 2015, including some surprising new sequels and a massive slate of indie games.

At the top of the list is a new title called Inside, the first game from Playdead Studios since the beloved black-and-white platformer Limbo.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, the follow-up to Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Lara Croft origin story, was another pleasant surprise that should be out next year. It seems Lara will struggle with the trauma of what happened to her in the first game, though we're betting she'll recover somehow.

Blasts from the past

Happily Microsoft also revealed the return of some franchises that have long been dormant, including Crackdown 3 and a new game in the Phantom Dust series, which hasn't seen an entry since the days of the original Xbox.

New gameplay footage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Ubisoft's The Division showed up as well, not to mention the announcement of a new action game from Platinum Games, a dragon-slaying adventure called Scalebound.

And not to be outdone by Sony, which last year at E3 showed many more indie games than Microsoft, this year the Xbox conference highlighted dozens with a quick trailer.

These included Aztez, Knight Squad, Plague Inc Evolved, White Night, Earthlock: Festival of Magic, Cuphead, Hyper Light Drifter, Lifeless Planet, Slash Dash, Fru, Lover in a Dangerous Spacetime, Mighty No. 9, Grave, Threes, FenixRage, Woolfe, #IDARE, Hellraid, and Below.