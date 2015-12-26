Bah humbug! Best games to help you hide from the holidays

Ahh, it's the most wonderful time of the year… Wait, no it isn't! It's full of long-lost relatives emerging from the woodwork, rampant social awkwardness and the kind of gift buying culture that will drive you bankrupt before Christmas Day rolls around.

No, you need a getaway. A virtual gateway of escapism that will help you sidestep the uncomfortable aspects of the festive period and embrace a brave new world.

Here at techradar Towers, we love all kinds of games, but we really like the ones that offer worlds and universes rich and Narnia-like in their depth. And with so many games out there across a smorgasbord of platforms, it's easy to lose sight of the wheat through all that pesky chaff.

Well, worry no more. We bring you ten of the most rewarding, absorbing experiences available right now, with stories, characters and settings that will burn through those hard-earned days and weeks off like wildfire.