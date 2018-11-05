Fallout 76 is already being fixed by modders

Fallout 76, the online entry in Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic RPG series, is getting official mod support in the future, but keen modders have already begun creating their own unofficial mods, many of which address some of the criticism of the current state of the game.

The game, which will be released on November 14 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, will eventually support official mods that will allow people to change the game - sometimes in quite revolutionary ways - but will only be available on private servers.

However, some modders haven't waited for official support, and have already created a number of Fallout 76 mods for the PC version by reusing Fallout 4 mod tools. These are available on NexusMods.

Altering the game

Because these mods are unofficial, and are using tools made for a different game, they are quite limited compared to what kind of mods we’ll likely see when official mod support is launched. Nevertheless, there are some useful tweaks that make playing the game a better experience, and address some of the complaints players have been having when playing the early beta version of Fallout 76.

For example, there are mods that enable better ultra-wide resolution support, tweak the files to make the game look nicer, provide better in-game maps and more. For a game that isn’t even released yet, the number of options already available is impressive.

Following news that Fallout 76 is lacking a number of features that we’ve come to expect from modern games, it appears gamers have taken it into their own hands to address some of the issues.

In our view, this is a good sign for Bethesda, as it shows there’s already a committed audience for the game that are already working on ways to improve it and keep people playing.

Via Wccftech