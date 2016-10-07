These 5 games show the PC port problem isn't going anywhere

Cross-platform games are wonderful in that, if there's a hot new game out, everybody gets to play.

But, the sad fact is that, when it comes to ports (i.e. converting a game to work on another platform), it's PC gamers who usually get the pain of experiencing a release which isn't fully optimized for their hardware, or indeed is plagued with bugs, perhaps even beyond playability.

After all, these things can easily be patched. PC owners are used to patches…

So, we've come to the latest affront against the gaming PC: Mafia III. The desktop flavor of 2K Games's organized crime epic reportedly runs like it's wearing concrete boots. To ensure that the game's performance is "consistent across all platforms," the frame rate has been locked to 30 frames per second (fps) – even on PC.

No matter how fast your processor, or how beefy your graphics card, Mafia III is shackled to the lowest common denominator: the max visuals that the consoles can produce.

The developers have said a patch is inbound that will introduce the option for 60 or unlimited fps, but fans are dumbfounded as to why this wasn't in for release. This is exactly the sort of thing that draws the ire of PC gamers.

Just check the heavy dose of negative Steam reviews, with some calling the game unpalatable at 30 fps. (Though, that claim might be a bit extreme.)

Mafia III is hardly alone, though, and indeed it got us thinking about some of the worse offenders we've seen in recent times when it comes to PC game ports. To grant Mafia III some solidarity and to highlight this long-standing problem in multi-platform games on the PC, here's our small gallery of recent PC gaming rogues.