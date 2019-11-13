Best webcams 2019: the top webcams for your PC

We’ll guide you to the best webcams for your needs.

If you have a desktop PC set up and require one of the best webcams to use for work, for connecting with friends and family, and for broadcasting your gaming, you’ve come to the right place. We scoured the peripherals market for the best of the best webcams 2019 has to offer, and put together a list for you.

After all, while the laptops or all-in-one PCs already come equipped with fairly good cameras, the desktop users out there still require a great webcam. In fact, it’s still a quintessential add-on to the desktop PC rig, which is why there’s a lot of amazing webcams to choose from on the market.

With our help, you’ll end up with one of the best webcams to turn your desktop into a live streaming or video-conferencing monster. It’s just a matter for picking the best one that meets your needs. Do you need one primarily for video conferencing with colleagues? Are you looking for a webcam for Twitch or YouTube? Or do you need an affordable option that you’ll only be using for chatting with friends and family?

This buying guide will help you find the best webcams for you, as we’ve gathered a variety of options for you to check out. Whether you want something with 4K resolution, can swivel around 360 degrees, or comes equipped with a quality mic, you’ll find something to fit your needs.

Best webcams at a glance

The Logitech C922 Pro Stream features the same classy design as its predecessor, but with something interesting for gamers. (Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech C922 Pro Stream

It's game on for Logitech's newest webcam

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, 720p/60fps video while streaming, Stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction

Great low-light capabilities

Background removal feature

Supports 720p/60fps streaming

Same design as the C920

No RealSense capabilities

First on our list of the best webcams 2019 has to offer is Logitech's newest one, the Logitech G922 Pro Stream. It features the same classy design as its predecessor, the C920, but it’s especially interesting for gamers this time around. The C922 still boasts excellent 1080p video quality, great for hosting video calls, and its automatic low-light correction makes it a fantastic cam for streaming with the lights off. It also supports background removal, making it ideal for budding YouTubers.

Razer Kiyo focuses on what matters most to game streamers and YouTube vloggers. (Image Credit: Razer)

2. Razer Kiyo

A spotlight on streaming

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Ring light, Compatibility with OBS and Xsplit

Convenient ring light

Easy to use

Expensive

The Razer Kiyo might look weird, a testament to Razer’s unique designs, but it’s still one of the best webcams out there for streaming – which is unbelievably popular in this day and age. With the Razer Kiyo, Razer has stripped away a lot of the bells and whistles that more premium webcams offer, focusing instead on what matters most to game streamers and YouTube vloggers – good image quality and lighting through a “Light Ring”. You don’t need to spend a ton of time configuring the stream – just plug in the Razer Kiyo and get to work.

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is one of the best webcams out there. (Image Credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Cheap, cheerful and ideal for Skype

Resolution: 720p | Features: Colour correction, noise cancelling

Cheap

Cheerful

720p only

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is one of the best webcams out there. Aimed at pro users with large displays, it features a familiar configuration of 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees, and can be mounted on a tripod with autofocus. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear audio, and Microsoft’s TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit, making it a great choice for business conferencing and presentations.

Mevo allows you to capture footage live, no matter where you are in the world. (Image Credit: Mevo)

4. Mevo

Livestreaming on the go

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, Mobile device compatibility, Live video and audio editing, Bluetooth 4.1

Portable

Compatible with variety of devices

Very expensive

If you’re an aspiring journalist, or even if you’re just trying to capture footage in the wild, Mevo might be one of the best webcams for you. Either the Mevo or Mevo Plus will allow you to capture footage live, no matter where you are in the world – as long as you can connect to a mobile network. Plus, because Mevo is small and inconspicuous, it won’t distract your subject during an interview.

Microsoft LifeCam Studio is made for business conferencing and presentations. (Image Credit: Microsoft)

5. Microsoft LifeCam Studio

A pro camera for pro people

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Colour correction, hi-fi microphone, Skype

Wide field of view

Wideband mic for better sound

Expensive

Really designed for corporate types

It isn’t the most attractive webcam, but the LifeCam Studio isn’t really designed to be attractive. Instead, it’s made for business conferencing and presentations, with its 1080p recording, 720p live video calling and wideband mic to deliver crystal clear sound. This is a serious peripheral – one that requires a powerful PC for max settings – but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking bells and whistles. For instance, it comes with 360-degree rotating capabilities and Microsoft’s TrueColor system, which will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit.

Logitech Brio has brought high fidelity to the world of the best webcams. (Image Credit: Logitech)

6. Logitech Brio Webcam

Bringing 4K to a webcam near you

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, 5X HD Zoom, Windows Hello, HDR

4K Ultra HD

Windows Hello

Maybe a little too high-res

Have you ever looked at a webcam in disgust because it just can’t hold up to your smartphone? Well, the Logitech Brio might be the webcam you’ve been looking for. With a 4K UHD resolution and HDR, the Logitech Brio has brought high fidelity to the world of the best webcams. If that wasn’t enough, it also boasts Windows Hello functionality and an easy to use stand, which will let you position it to capture your best side.

The Creative Labs Senz3D has more features than you can imagine. (Image Credit: Creative)

7. Creative Labs Senz3D

The Webcam of the future

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, Windows Cortana and Hello compatibility, Facial tracking

Windows Hello

Seamless background removal

Expensive

Creative may not be the first company that comes to mind when you’re in the market for the best webcams, but with the Creative Labs Senz3D, that’s clearly changed. This space-age webcam has more features than you can imagine, and the high-tech 3D scanner and facial tracking tech promises to lead to some intriguing things in both AR functionality and even gaming. It isn’t exactly cheap, but you’re getting all the bells and whistles with this offering from Creative.

Logitech C930e is Logitech's most advanced HD webcam yet. (Image Credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech C930e

It costs a lot, but it does a lot too

Resolution: 1080p | Features: On-board processing, Zeiss lens, wide angle lens

On-board video processing

Wide field of view

Pricey

The 920 comes very close for a lot less cash

The C930e claims to be Logitech's most advanced HD webcam yet, so it isn’t surprising that it's also one of Logitech’s most expensive offerings. However, unlike traditional webcams, which rely on the PC for all the heavy lifting, this unit does the video encoding itself, which should in turn result in better video quality. The wide, 90-degree field of view means it’s well-suited to business video conferencing and presentations. And of course, it’s Skype-certified for PC and Mac.

The Samsung VG-STC5000 boasts Samsung’s own gesture control features and virtual mirror for fitness apps. (Image Credit: Samsung)

9. Samsung VG-STC5000

Need a camera for your Samsung TV?

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Works on Samsung TVs

Does what it says on the tin

Rival devices don't work on Samsung TVs

Skype on TVs is being phased out

Overpriced, even on eBay

While Samsung smart TV’s have limited compatibility with most of the best webcams out there, the company has its own proprietary camera for its H, HU, JS and JU models. We wouldn’t recommend buying one for Skype, as the smart TV version of Skype is no longer supported, but if you want to use Samsung’s own gesture control features and virtual mirror for fitness apps, then it’s really your only option.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Logitech C930e

The AUSDOM 1080P HD Webcam boasts resolutions of up to 1080p HD while supporting 12MP stills. (Image Credit: Ausdom)

10. AUSDOM 1080P HD Webcam Camera with Built-in Microphone

1080p Full HD for less than £21/$27? Oh yeah

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Built-in microphone with noise reduction, low-light enhancement tech, flexible stand

Full HD

Price

Manual focus

Probably not made of titanium

If you’re looking for a full HD webcam without that hefty price tag, this may be one of the best webcams for you. Boasting resolutions of up to 1080p HD while supporting 12MP stills, a noise-cancelling microphone and low-light compensation, this camera is feature-rich. There’s no autofocus, and you don’t get a big bundle of software, but that bargain price more than makes up for any shortcomings, which is why it’s earned a place on our best webcams list.

Bill Thomas has also contributed to this article

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Microsoft LifeCam Studio