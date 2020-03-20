Big Nintendo Switch sale cuts price of all Final Fantasy games

The release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just around the corner, but with the world in meltdown, you might want to feel like a hero today. If you've a Nintendo Switch console and are looking to while away some quarantined hours with a meaty adventure, you'll be pleased to hear that the entire Switch catalogue of Final Fantasy games is currently on sale.

Remake may not be getting a Switch port, and some of the earlier titles are missing from the Switch library. But from the 32-bit days right up to FFXII, there are some great bargains to be had.

What's in?

There's plenty to choose from, and at good prices considering the Nintendo eShop sales rarely go too deep on discounts:

Our top picks? Final Fantasy VII is a stone cold classic, and well worth revisiting ahead of the remake's release. VIII is much better than many remember now it's outside of the shadow of VII all those years later, and IX is a breathtaking high-fantasy adventure with a wonderful fairytale-like quality to it.

But we'd say of all the recent revivals, its Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age that's most worth your time. It's a thoroughly modern RPG, the roots of which lead right into the current-gen slate of Final Fantasy games with its semi-open world set up and 3D graphics.

If you're after something a bit newer, Octopath Traveller for £24.99 on Switch is a great offer too. It's a throwback to the 16-bit era of JRPGs, and can also be picked up at 50% off on the Steam PC store right now, too.