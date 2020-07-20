Bad news, Galaxy Watch fans: Samsung Health cuts weight and calorie tracking

In a move which makes for bad reading for Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners, Samsung is notifying users that it’s removing weight, calorie and caffeine tracking from its Health app.

Samsung’s Health app has continued to gain new features and capabilities over the years, such as period tracking so users can track their menstrual cycles. However, it seems that the app will soon lose three important features, which will likely irk those who rely on Samsung's platform for their fitness needs.

A notification of the change is expected to roll out to Samsung Health users worldwide after Samsung initially notified German users (via Sammobile). Those who use Samsung’s Health app will have to turn to third-party apps to get a more detailed breakdown of their goals once Samsung Health v6.11 arrives on mobile, and v4.1 on Samsung smartwatches.

No explanation

Could the removal of weight, calorie and caffeine tracking put people off Samsung’s suite of fitness-focused wearable devices? Having to use separate apps to achieve the same functionality offered by devices from Samsung's competitors will a pain for many users, and it may prove to be too inconvenient for some.

Samsung hasn’t explained its reasoning behind the decision to remove these features from its Health app - we’ve reached out to the company for comment, and we'll update this article if and when we get a response.