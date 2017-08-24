Apple Pencil could one day work with iPhone, patent shows

Though a handy accessory for artists, businesses or those who simply prefer the feel of a writing utensil, the Apple Pencil is limited in use because it's exclusively compatible with the iPad Pro.

That may change, however, as a new patent suggests the Apple Pencil could one day expand to other devices, including future iterations of the iPhone, according to Patently Apple.

The patent, describing a technique for "Noise Correction for a Stylus Touch Device," specifically says both a tablet and smartphone could make use of the tech.

This may be an exciting tease for Pencil fans and iPhone users, but, as always, a patent is not confirmation of an official feature in development.

This isn't the first patent to suggest Apple may be considering the Apple Pencil for smartphone use, and CEO Tim Cook let slip a comment late last year that possibly hints at Apple Pencil compatibility on the iPhone.

While a smartphone's smaller screen may not be as optimal for drawing as a tablet, we can see future iPhones benefiting from a quality stylus to better compete with phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Plus, it brings more usage to the Apple Pencil, which is right now a single-product accessory.

Via 9to5Mac