9 surprise reveals (and 4 no shows) you may have missed from Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 has come and gone. The three-day extravaganza is over for another year and there were tons of announcements – big and small – from some of the world's leading movie and TV studios, comic book giants, and more.

With so many reveals taking place over the weekend of July 21 to 24, though, we suspect you'll have missed a fair number of them. Sure, we know you'll have kept up to date on the major announcements and trailer drops from Marvel Studios, Warner Bros, and Amazon's Lord of the Rings. But there was significant news, plus some disappointing no shows, that you might have missed amid the sheer volume of other reveals.

Below, we've rounded up nine surprise announcements you're sure to have missed from Comic-Con 2022. We've also taken a look at four projects (or people) who weren't present at the huge comic book and entertainment convention, despite rumors suggesting they would be.

1. The Wheel of Time spins out a third season

The Wheel of Time is getting another season on Prime Video. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Amazon Studios' big-budget fantasy offering for 2022 may be The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but that didn't stop it from dropping an intriguing piece of news surrounding another big Prime Video series.

The Wheel of Time, whose second season is yet to be released, has been renewed for a third season (via Polygon (opens in new tab)). The announcement was made during a panel concerning The Wheel of Time's animated prequel series – aka Origins – which is why you probably didn't hear about it. Either way, given The Wheel of Time was one of Prime Video's biggest shows of 2021, it isn't a huge shock to learn that it's getting a third outing.

2. The Rings of Power showcases another dwarven first

Amazon's Lord of the Rings makes another big reveal concerning its dwarves. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Speaking of The Rings of Power, we've finally received confirmation of one particular piece of Middle-earth lore surrounding the dwarves. Namely, that some female dwarves will also have beards.

Speaking during the show's Hall H panel on Friday, July 22, executive producer Lindsay Weber revealed that, just like their male counterparts, some female dwarves have grown beards. "I can confirm they have facial hair," she said (per CBR.com (opens in new tab)). "I can't wait for you to see more of it, you see more of it in the show."

We say some, of course, because Sophia Nomvete's Princess Disa has already been shown as not having a beard. We'll have to see whether it's the majority of dwarves, or a small minority, who decide to grow facial hair in The Rings of Power.

3. Marvel shuffles towards more mature content

Marvel Studios' first-ever R-rated series in on the way. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In another first, Marvel Studios has confirmed it's finally developing an R-rated project.

No, not Deadpool 3, although that is in development, too. Marvel Zombies, an upcoming animated adaptation of the comic giant's graphic novel series of the same name, will be rated M for Mature (that's 18 -plus to non-US dwellers) when it arrives on Disney Plus (via The Illuminerdi (opens in new tab)). Marvel Zombies will be a spin-off of another Marvel Disney Plus series – What If...? – and pick up events after that show's fifth episode, which was titled "What If... Zombies!?".

The project is an historic one for Marvel as, until now, the studio hasn't created a film or TV series with an age rating above 16-plus – Moon Knight being the only production to receive such a rating in the studio's 15-year history. With other Marvel adult content recently landing on Disney's streaming service – Logan, Deadpool 1 and 2, and Netflix's Defenders-Verse – now seems like the right time for Marvel to branch out and start making its own R-rated projects.

4. Netflix enters BRZRKR mode

Netflix's TV adaptation of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR will comprise two seasons. (Image credit: Kickstarter)

While Disney and Marvel have erred on the side of caution when it comes to R-rated content, Netflix has been busy building its own portfolio of adult-themed animated shows.

Castlevania, Arcane, and Love, Death & Robots have shown there's a market for animated Netflix shows with a Mature rating. It shouldn't come as a shock, then, to learn that Netflix is making more content like this – and that includes an animated show based on Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR comic series.

The adult animated offering was already in development at Netflix prior to Comic-Con 2022. Speaking during a surprise appearance at the BRZRKR panel, though, Reeves revealed new details surrounding the project (per IGN (opens in new tab)). The anime adaptation will comprise two seasons, with development led by Production I.G, whose previous credits include Ghost in the Shell and Eden of the East.

5. The Batman spin-off starts filming next year

The Penguin's TV spin-off series will begin filming in 2023. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Comic-Con was pretty light on HBO Max and Warner Bros material this year, but we did get some interesting news concerning one of The Batman's spin-off shows.

Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin in Matt Reeves' critically acclaimed Batman film, revealed that filming will begin on The Penguin's HBO Max show in early 2023 (per The Direct (opens in new tab)). As long as there isn't a lengthy post-production phase once principal photography ends, we could see The Penguin's spin-off series arrive in late 2023. Don't hold us to that, though.

6. One of Apple's best TV shows has been renewed

For All Mankind is getting a fourth season. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple made its first-ever appearance at Comic-Con this year, bringing with it a host of fascinating panels, a Severance Lumon Industries experience, and other cool pieces of news for attendees to lap up.

One of the biggest Apple TV Plus announcements , though, were reserved for a fan favorite Apple TV Plus show. For All Mankind, Apple's hit sci-fi series, was renewed for a fourth season at Comic-Con 2022 (per Variety (opens in new tab)), with production set to begin in August. No release date was confirmed alongside the announcement.

7. The Russos aren't secret-ly directing a new Avengers movie

The Russo brothers aren't returning for Avengers: Secret Wars. (Image credit: Walt Disney/Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding at an unprecedented rate. During its main Hall H panel on Saturday, July 23, Marvel Studios revealed when its current Phase 4 slate would end, as well as revealing its full plans for MCU Phase 5. Oh, and it also confirmed its latest trilogy of phases would officially be known as The Multiverse Saga, before teasing what's to come in Marvel Phase 6, including two new Avengers films.

One of those Avengers movies will be Secret Wars, a comic series that MCU fans have long desired to see on the big screen.

Unfortunately, the Russo brothers – who directed MCU flicks including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – won't be directing Secret Wars. The pair, who recently told TechRadar about their wild idea for a Marvel TV series, have regularly expressed interest in helming an Avengers: Secret Wars film. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed (per Deadline (opens in new tab)) that the duo won't be asked to direct the superhero flick. Sad faces all around.

8. Star Trek enters a new frontier

The Star Trek franchise will only be available on one streaming service in the US from now on. (Image credit: Paramount)

Another wildly popular franchise received its own piece of intriguing news at Comic-Con 2022.

Star Trek, which was available on a number of streaming services before Paramount Plus initially launched in March 2021, is officially making the lightspeed jump to Paramount's streamer. As confirmed by the Star Trek Paramount Plus Twitter account (opens in new tab), the entire Star Trek catalog will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus from now on.

Well, in the US, anyway. That means every Star Trek movie and Paramount Plus series will only be available on this streaming platform in North America. Star Trek is still streamable on the likes of Netflix and Prime Video in the UK and other territories (for the time being, at least).

9. Daredevil's MCU TV show will be his longest series yet

Daredevil: Born Again will be a long watch on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As part of its main panel, Marvel Studios confirmed that a new Daredevil TV show, based on the Born Again comic book series, would be part of its MCU Phase 5 slate.

Various Marvel insiders had suggested that a Daredevil Disney Plus series was in development, so this official confirmation isn't that surprising. What is noteworthy, however, is that Daredevil: Born Again will comprise 18 episodes, making it the longest Daredevil TV show ever. The reveal made tweeted out by Phase Zero's Brandon Davis (opens in new tab), who was in attendance at Marvel's panel on July 23.

10. Wait... where is Armor Wars?

Armor Wars was conspicuous by its absence at Marvel's Hall H panel. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Company)

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Marvel Studios' crowd pleasing Hall H panel was the absence of any Armor Wars news.

Starring Don Cheadle's War Machine, Armor Wars has been in development at Marvel for a new years now. However, there was no mention of it during Marvel's presentation, with Armor Wars not shown to be part of its Phase 4, 5, or even 6 plans.

So, where is it? According to head writer Yassir Lester, Armor Wars is still coming. Lester confirmed as much on Instagram (thanks to Reddit (opens in new tab) for the screenshot), but it's unclear when Armor Wars will see the light of day. It's possible it could be added to Marvel's Phase 5 or 6 plans once filming begins but, for now, it's seemingly stuck in development hell.

Warner Bros. didn't show any new footage for Aquaman 2 or The Flash at its panel. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. brought a couple of big trailers to Comic-Con this year, with Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods taking center stage at its main panel.

However, there was no footage or teases concerning two of its other upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) projects: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or The Flash.

The latter of that duo isn't a big surprise – The Flash star Ezra Miller has been embroiled in controversy in recent months, so it wouldn't have been a smart move for Warner Bros to promote that DCEU movie at the world's biggest convention. Still, with Aquaman 2 set to debut in theaters in March 2023, it would've been cool to see some footage from that flick, even if it was an exclusive teaser for Comic-Con attendees.

12. Superman's Cavill-ry didn't arrive, either

Fans were disappointed that Henry Cavill didn't make a surprise appearance at Comic-Con. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A lack of Aquaman 2 footage wasn't the only disappointing thing about Warner Bros' Comic-Con 2022 presentation.

In the lead up to the event, fans were whipped into a frenzy over a rumor that Henry Cavill may make a shock appearance and announce a new Superman film. Unfortunately, Cavill was nowhere to be seen, and those attending Warner Bros' panel were said to be less than impressed over his no show.

There is a reason for that, though. Cavill is currently filming The Witcher season 3 in the UK, which would've prevented his appearance at Comic-Con. That wasn't enough to placate some fans, however, who believe Cavill could've taken time out of his busy schedule to fly to California for Warner's presentation and then travel back home again. Of course, the only reason he would've been there is if Warner had a new Cavill-led Superman movie to announce. Which they didn't. Still, that won't stop some fans complaining, eh...

13. One MCU X-pectation wasn't met

There was no Mutants MCU movie announcement. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

For all of the amazing MCU news we received this past weekend, there was one glaring omission from Marvel's forthcoming plans: an X-Men movie.

Yes, Marvel Studios is already hard at work on an X-Men project – X-Men 97, a follow-up to the beloved 90s TV show X-Men: The Animated Series. Thanks to Ms Marvel and Black Panther 2's official teaser, we know that mutants are present in the MCU, too. So an X-Men – or, rather, Mutants – MCU film is only a matter of time at this point.

Even so, it was a pity that Marvel didn't confirm that one will be released some time in the next four to five years. Currently, its Phase 6 line up only comprises three films – Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars. So, if Marvel reveals a Mutants movie is on the way (either at D23 Expo in September or at another event), it could easily slot that film into its Phase 6 slate. We're still a bit disappointed, though, that a Mutants MCU movie wasn't announced at Comic-Con.

