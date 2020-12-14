10 great holiday gifts MacBook users will love

‘Tis the season to accessorize. MacBook users know that laptop accessories are practically staples at this point. They’ve become an integral part of the MacBook life if you want to make the most out of these Apple laptops. Hubs and docking stations , for example, have become increasingly vital, with these portables only offering four Thunderbolt 3 ports (two with the new Apple MacBook 13-inch M1 .)

So, if you’re looking for practical gifts to gift the MacBook user in your life, this gift guide is your one-stop shop, complete with our handy price comparison tool. Whether you’ve got a writer in the family, a content creator burning the midnight oil, or the biggest Apple fan, they’ll love finding one of these MacBook accessories under the tree this holiday season.

1. Choetech 9 in 1 USB C Adapter Hub For the content creator who needs a bunch of ports Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

MacBook users are scrambling to find the most reliable solution for the lack of port variety on MacBooks – content creators, especially – so, we’re sure they’ll appreciate finding this USB-C hub from Choetech stuffed in their stocking come Christmas morning.

Unlike other flimsy hubs you’ll find on Amazon, this one feels robust and well-built while keeping the price unbelievably cheap. More importantly, it has a selection of 9 ports that include three USB 3.0s, one 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader. It also has a 100W USB-C capable of delivering power to 16-inch MacBook Pros , freeing up the rest of their USB-C ports for all their other devices.

2. AirPods Pro For the music or film lover who consumes a lot of media Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

We love wireless headphones just as much as hardcore music fans out there, but certain situations just call for a pair of subtle, super portable earbuds. Splurge on that perfect gift this holiday season with Apple’s premium AirPods Pro .

These wireless earbuds tout impressive features for something small and svelte, including good noise cancellation, rich, detailed sound quality, up to 24 hours of battery life, and impressive IPX4 water resistance. And, that’s not to mention the fact that it can track its users’ hearing health. With these in their arsenal, your giftee will never have to lug those oversized headphones around ever again.

3. Magic Mouse 2 For the artist or designer who needs something more reliable than a trackpad Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

MacBook trackpads are some of the more responsive and smoothest trackpads on a laptop we’ve ever used, but there are certain tasks simply better – and less painfully – performed with the use of a mouse. The Magic Mouse 2 is worth considering if you want to give your loved one the gift of meticulous pointer movements and a pain-free wrist.

Slim and great-looking, this mouse from Apple is one of the smoothest gliding mice out there. It also does away with buttons, opting for the beautiful multi-touch surface that functions as a trackpad when it comes to performing gestures like swiping and scrolling. In a way, this mouse is the best of both worlds.

4. Eggtronic Sirius 65W universal laptop charger For every MacBook user who wants a more portable charger Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air

While Eggtronic works hard to develop and produce more sustainable tech accessories, it’s their attention to design and detail that makes this writer swear by their products. Their Sirius 65W universal laptop charger , for example, is tiny – smaller and thinner than the one from Apple – yet it’s just as capable, thanks to its combination of eco-friendly power architecture and GaN technology.

Delivering 65W of power, it charges a 13-inch MacBook Pro up to 80% in an hour and up to 100% in an hour and a half – that’s while the laptop is being used. It’s the perfect present for MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro users with a penchant for travel or a proclivity for working at cafes.

5. Rossie Home Media Bed Tray with Phone Holder For the productivity beast who works from home, often in bed Specifications Best for: 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pros

Who doesn’t want a relaxing day of work in bed, with a plate full of pastries and a sturdy tray to rest that MacBook on? With so many people working from home these days, a media bed tray is just the ticket to getting all your work done without having to get out of bed.

This particular tray from Rossie comes with a slot for tablets and phones, which can be reclined at two angles. Better yet, it’s big enough to fit most 17-inch laptops. Post-work, it can easily be put away with its folding legs. And, because it comes in four different shades, you can find one that perfectly matches your giftee’s bedroom aesthetic.

6. Lacdo 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve Case For anyone who takes their MacBook everywhere Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro 13-inch

Every MacBook user should invest in a solid laptop sleeve or case, but more so if they take their laptop everywhere they go. If you’ve got a MacBook user in your family who cannot be separated from their laptop, a protective laptop sleeve with excellent padding and a sturdy handle can make for a great present under the tree.

This one from Lacdo comes with 360-degree impact protection because we all know how easy it is to bang those laptops on anything while on-the-go, as well as a spill-resistant exterior that projects the device from winter rain and snow. And, because we’ve already established that laptop accessories are a boon for laptop users, it’s got two pockets to fit all of them. That’s while keeping everything sleek and classy-looking.

7. LaCie Rugged USB-C External Hard Drive For the photographer or video editor who needs a solid portable drive Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Photographers and video editors need all the storage space they can get, what with all those massive files they handle on a daily basis. Of course, they probably already have a 40TB external drive at home for all their storage needs, but they can always use one for when they’re traveling or in the field.

For that, there’s always the rugged external hard drive from Lacie , of which this writer has two. It’s drop, shock, dust, and rain resistant so it’ll survive the elements swimmingly while keeping those important media files safe. And, because it’s a hard drive , it’s fairly affordable for offering a hefty amount of space – an equivalent SSD would cost almost triple its price!

8. SideTrak 12.5-inch Slide Portable Monitor For the multi-tasker who needs to stay mobile Specifications Best for: 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

These days, it’s multi-task or perish, so we all could use a large enough monitor to have enough desktop space to spread out. Unfortunately for laptop users, they don’t have much to work with. Luckily, the world of portable monitors is gathering steam, and more and better options are hitting the shelves.

For something that can be attached to the back of a laptop, we like the SideTrak Portable Monitor. The master multi-tasker in your life can stick this on the back of their laptop display via magnets, and slide it out to the side whenever they need a secondary display. Better yet, they can flip it for presentations and team meetings. Pretty nifty for something so simple.

9. Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers For everyone who needs a home office setup Specifications Best for: MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Don’t get us wrong; MacBook Pro speakers are pretty impressive, especially for laptops. However, a pair of terrific sounding bookshelf speakers are even better, and just what a permanent home office setup calls for.

The R1280T from Edifier is a pretty solid set, and an amazing value considering its price. It delivers rich sound and a surprising amount of volume, not to mention, bass and treble controls. In fact, it’s more than good enough for a small entertainment setup. And, because it looks classy with that wood finish, it’ll fit just about anywhere. It’s perfect for just about any MacBook Pro user with a home office.

10. Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank For the digital nomad who works on the go Specifications Best for : MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air

Finally, for the digital nomad in your life who can work just about anywhere – planes, trains, airports, even parks – consider a laptop power bank . The problem with most laptop power banks though is that they’re not always reliable, and those that are may not even meet TSA standards.

Enter the Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank . This smart-looking option not only meets TSA standards so you can take it on the plane, but it’s also lighter and thinner than most of its rivals. Best of all, it works every time, giving a MacBook Pro 13-inch a full charge and a half – which is just enough time to squeeze in some work before the next available outlet. Your wandering loved one will feel like a child again opening this present on Christmas Day.