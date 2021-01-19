Watching Super Bowl 2021 on Roku: all you need to know

The 2021 Super Bowl is quickly approaching, with Sunday, February 7 the date to circle on your calendar. And if you own a Roku media player, you can watch the whole event unfold in real-time from the comfort of your home.

Luckily, if you’re looking to live stream Super Bowl on the Roku media player, most of the relevant streaming options are available to watch. And you can even watch it without a subscription if you hook up an antenna to your Roku or Roku TV - we explain all below.

What is Roku?

We're guessing that if you've landed on this page, you'll probably have a pretty decent idea already, but let us fill in the blanks for the uninitiated. Roku is a media player that enables you to stream on-demand content by downloading apps for popular streaming services. It’s available in the form of a USB stick that can be connected to your TV or as a standalone television set called Roku TV.

Users don’t need a subscription to access Roku. However, you’d still need to be subscribed to individual streaming providers, such as Netflix or Hulu, to stream their content through it. Roku doesn’t produce any original content and is merely an efficient way to stream content from other streaming services on your TV.

(Image credit: Roku)

Watching the Super Bowl on your Roku in the US

Broadcast rights for the Super Bowl alternate between CBS, Fox, and NBC, and this year it’s the turn of CBS. CBS will inevitably be broadcasting Super Bowl LV on its website and app. But more interestingly for you, the CBS Sports app is available for download on both Roku and Roku TV.

That means if you already have a streaming options with live TV, you should be able to watch the Super Bowl through your existing plan on Roku, as long as it includes CBS. For you, you also have the option of connecting an antenna to your Roku device and picking up CBS that way.

Cable cutters have nothing to fear either. Plenty of services such as Hulu, YouTube, and fuboTV, that include CBS have apps for Roku and Roku TV. Spectrum and Xfinity subscribers can also download the corresponding Roku apps for access to CBS.

Watching the Super Bowl on Roku from outside the US

International Super Bowl broadcasters

If you're in that cross section of people who: a) own a Roku, b) are American football mad, and c) aren't in the US then you're options vary.

Some countries are better catered than others. In the UK for example, there are Roku apps for BBC iPlayer and Now TV, both of which are showing the Super Bowl. But there's no Sky Go app, so Sky subscribers will need to look elsewhere.

But things are looking harder if you're in Canada or in Australia, for example, as none of the prime Super Bowl showing channels appear to have Roku apps.

DAZN has one, but CTV and TSN are all without Roku apps North of the border. And Down Under none of Kayo, Foxtel and Channel 7/7Plus will be showing it, but none have Kayo apps.

Using a VPN

If you're dead set on watching the Super Bowl on your Roku but either there's no useful app available or you're abroad with your Roku and just want to watch your usual domestic coverage, then you could consider another option.

A VPN is a service that allows users to connect to the internet through a remote private server, hiding the user’s true location and encrypting the network connection. VPNs serve a lot of different purposes and are a must-have for online privacy. So effectively, you could fool your Roku into thinking it's in another country altogether - one where there's an app that's showing the Super Bowl (like BBC iPlayer in the UK, for example).

But even then, things aren't easy. Roku doesn’t natively support VPN, so you’d need to install the VPN on your router to be able to connect to it via Roku - clearly that's not going to happen if you're in a hotel somewhere! It will also require your router to support VPN functionality. To connect to a VPN on your router for Roku, just follow the specific instructions provided for your particular router model. You can also check out our guide on how to set up a VPN for Roku.