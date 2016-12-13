Be honest, we might all pretend that Black Friday is about early Christmas shopping, but only the super-organised have got round to thinking about the winter gifting season by late November.

But if Black Friday is really about bagging a bargain big screen TV or similar for ourselves, December is when most of us start to think about possibly preparing for the big day.

So what do we do? We go back online, of course, but there are several ways to save that everyone should know about. Here’s our guide on how to save money buying Christmas presents online.