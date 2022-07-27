The best cheap massage gun sales and deals in July 2022

Massage guns are more popular than ever, but these hand-held devices typically come with an expensive price tag. We've put together a list of the best cheap massage gun sales you can find online so you can find relief and save money at the same time.



Massage guns are designed to target sore muscles with high-frequency, targeted vibrations. A massage gun is a perfect tool to use when recovering from a workout to help increase blood flow and reduce muscle pain with dedicated attachments that help target different areas of your body. Massage guns are also super convenient because of the hand-held size and portability, with most devices including a travel case.



Now finding a cheap massage gun can be a difficult task, which is why we've put together this list with popular models so you can find today's best massage gun sales. Our massage gun deals guide includes a wide range of devices with different features and price points, so you can find the best massage gun at the cheapest price available.

The best cheap massage gun sales

1. Therabody Theragun Prime A premium massage gun often discounted Weight: 2.9 lbs | Percussions per minute (max): 2,400 | Runtime (max): 2 hours | MSRP: $299/£275/AU$499 NZ $578.99 (opens in new tab) at PBTech NZ (opens in new tab) Check TheMarket NZ (opens in new tab) Check Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) Compatible app included Powerful muscle treatment Five different speeds Expensive

Therabody's top-selling Theragun Prime is one of the best massage guns on the market, delivering up to 30 pounds of force to relieve muscle pain and stress. Designed with a triangular handgrip with four precision massage heads, the Theragun Prime features five different speeds that can be customized through the compatible app. The Therabody app sets the Theragun apart from other massage guns, offering personalized guidance based on your body's needs, so you'll get real-time instructions during your workout.



Because you're getting premium power and tech, the Theragun Prime doesn't come cheap, retailing for $299/£275/AU$499. The good news is that we frequently see deals on the massage gun from retailers like Amazon, dropping as low as $240 in the US this year, so make sure to check this guide before you pay full price.

2. Toloco EM26 The best budget massage gun Weight: 2.1 lbs | Percussions per minute (max): 3,200 | Runtime (max): 4 hours | MSRP: $119.99 Check TheMarket NZ (opens in new tab) Check Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) 10 massage heads included LCD touch-screen display 20 different speeds Only available in the US

Perfect for first-time users, the cheapest massage gun from our list is the top-rated Toloco EM26 that's priced at just $119.99. Only available in the US, the Toloco massage gun includes ten different massage heads and offers 20-speed levels that are displayed on an easy-to-read LCD touch screen. Weighing just 2.1 lbs, the lightweight Toloco also comes with a carrying case for travel and provides up to four hours of battery life. It's also wildly popular with users, with over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

3. TimTam Power Massager A great mid-range option Weight: 2.2 lbs | Percussions per minute (max): 2,500 | Runtime (max): 40 minutes | MSRP: $199.99/£375/AU$525 AU $1,205.66 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Check TheMarket NZ (opens in new tab) Check Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) Compact and lightweight design Powerful 90-degree articulating head Short battery life

If you don't want to splash all out for a high-tech massage gun, but need more power than what a budget device offers, then the TimTam power massager is a great middle option, offering a fantastic value at $199.99 in the US. If you're in the UK or Australia, you'll find a higher price tag, retailing for £375/AU$525.



Designed for athletes in mind, the TimTam massage gun weighs just 2.2 lbs and delivers 2,500 powerful strokes per minute with a 90-degree angled head to access hard-to-reach areas. One critique of the TimTam, is the short battery life, only lasting up to 45 minutes, but you are getting a swappable battery pack so you can recharge if you're on the go.

4. Renpho R3 Mini A compact design and affordable price Weight: 1.5 lbs | Percussions per minute (max): 3,200 | Runtime (max): 6 hours | MSRP: $169.99/£119.99/AU$189.99 NZ $206 (opens in new tab) at TheMarket NZ (opens in new tab) AU $119.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Check Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) Affordable Compact size Long battery life Limited power

If you're looking for a budget massage gun, the Renpho R3 Mini is a fantastic option, retailing for just $169.99/£119.99/AU$189.99. Despite its price and small size (weighing just 1.5 lbs), the Renpho R3 massage gun features five speeds of up to 3,200 percussions per minute and includes five different massage heads to help target all your needs. The compact massage gun also features a super quiet brushless motor and offers six hours of run time and can be conveniently charged using a USB charging cable.

4. Therabody Theragun Mini Therabody's cheapest massage gun Weight: 1.4 lbs | Percussions per minute (max): 2,400 | Runtime (max): 150 minutes | MSRP: $159.99/£175/$AU349 NZ $399.99 (opens in new tab) at TheMarket NZ (opens in new tab) Check Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Compact, lightweight design Impressive battery life Included travel case Only one attachment included

Perfect for travel, the Theragun Mini weighs just 1.4 lbs and can easily fit in your palm, so you can throw it in your bag or purse if you're on the go. The tiny but mighty Theragun Mini still offers up to three different speeds with up to 2,400 percussions per minute and delivers an impressive 150 minutes of battery life.



While you're only getting one ball attachment, the Theragun Mini does include a soft carrying case and is the cheapest Therabody massage gun, retailing for $159.99/£175/$AU349.

