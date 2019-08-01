Best small keyboards: the best keyboards for smaller hands

The best small keyboards might not get as much love, but that’s a shame.. Because, getting a full-sized, feature-rich keyboard that offers a lot of brawn on top of power may be all and good, but only if you’ve got the space for it. If you have a small desk, work at a café or are always on the go, having one of the best small keyboards is extremely advantageous.

These small keyboards are all handpicked by us, not only because of their small size, but also because of their great performance and nifty little extras.

1. Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard

Your go-to keyboard on the go

Interface: Wireless | Keyboard backlighting: No | Dimensions: 10.1 x 3.97 x 0.82 in | Weight: 1.32 lbs

Portable

Easy to connect

Windows 8 keyboard shortcuts

Only suitable for tablets

Expensive

Every inch of Microsoft’s Wedge Mobile Keyboard is built for travel, whether it’s the compact design, measuring just 10.1-inches long and less than 1 inch thick, Bluetooth connectivity or its cover made to moonlight as a stand for your Windows tablet. True, it isn’t as lightweight as many of the models on our list of the best small keyboards, but the fact that its thin, durable and has a dual-purpose cover makes it easy for stowing away in your backpack or suitcase. Better yet for your typing needs, the Microsoft Wedge Mobile Keyboard is very comfortable to type on, with light-touch keys so you won’t have to pound away unnecessarily, and it’s very responsive as well. And, for those concerned about aesthetics, it looks good while doing all that.

2. Logitech K780

For all your devices

Interface: Wireless, wired | Keyboard backlighting: No | Dimensions: 0.9 x 6.2 x 14.9 in | Weight: 1.92 lbs

Excellent battery life

Multi-device functionality

No backlighting

Auto sleep mode can be annoying

You have to hand it to Logitech for crafting peripherals that not only look and feel good, but are ingenious in their function as well. Take Logitech K780, for example. This nifty little wireless keyboard is a multi-device peripheral, meaning that it works with your computer, tablet and phone. Not only that, but it also allows effortless cross-device typing thanks to Logitech’s FLOW feature – you need only press a button to use it on another device. It also automatically recognizes each device it’s connected to and adapts to every device’s operating system. Finally, it has a mount that fits both your tablet and your phone, as well as a two-year battery life.

3. Corsair K63 Wireless

Best small keyboard for gaming

Interface: Wireless | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Switches: Cherry MX Red | Dimensions: 14.37 x 6.73 x 1.61 | Weight: 1 lb

Solid wireless connection

As full featured as wired version

Perfect couch gaming when with Lapboard

Slightly pricey

Flimsy palmrest clips

The Corsair K63 Wireless isn’t just among the best small keyboards; it’s also one of the best gaming keyboards to date. That’s right. Corsair has managed to pack this keyboard with many of the features and trimmings serious gamers expect from their keyboards in a compact design – from the per-key customizable LED lighting and dedicated multimedia keys to anti-ghosting, full key rollover and even a Windows Lock Key. This is gaming peripherals for travel, done right. And as far as using a wireless keyboard for gaming? Well, with its ultra-fast 1ms 2.4GHz wireless technology with Cherry MX switches, we think you’re good to go.

4. Corsair K83 Wireless Keyboard

The best all-around small keyboard

Interface: Wireless | Keyboard backlighting: Yes | Switches: Ultra-low Profile Scissor | Dimensions: 15 x 4.93 x 1.11 in | Weight: 1.06 lbs

Ample connectivity options

Excellent key feel

Backlit secondary functions

Small trackpad

Chunky dongle

Corsair may be known for its gaming peripherals, but that doesn’t mean that’s all it can do. The Corsair K83 Wireless Keyboard is proof, offering an almost complete keyboard solution to all your key pressing needs. It’s comfortable to use and sturdy, so it’ll last a long while on your desk. Plus, it’s more than just a keyboard – it has an integrated precision touchpad with turntable functionalities as well as a joystick and a volume roller. Of course, Corsair still pushes it as great for gaming, but it’s the ticket for controlling media, connecting to your PC from your TV and controlling compatible smart TVs .

5. Logitech K400

Keyboard and touchpad in one small package

Interface: Wireless | Keyboard backlighting: No | Dimensions: 13.95 x 5.5 x 0.93 in | Weight: 0.86 lb

Great range

Excellent battery life

Inexpensive

Touchpad not that great

Keys not as responsive

Let’s face it: we all have days when we’re feeling lazy, and we just want to sit back on the couch to binge-watch our favorite show… maybe answer an email or two between episodes. Well, Logitech’s got a keyboard for those days too. With a 10-meter (33-foot) wireless range, the K400 may just be one of the best small keyboards for anyone who has a TV-connected computer setup, giving its users a lot of control by adding a touchpad and media keys in its already svelte and compact body. For an even more seamless operation this keyboard has customizable F-keys. You may never have to get out of your couch again.