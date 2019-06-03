WWDC 2019 live blog: we'll be live from San Jose, California for Apple's keynote

Gareth Beavis

WWDC 2019 kicks off today with a big keynote presentation from Tim Cook and co, where we expect to learn details of Apple's next generation of software including iOS 13 for iPhone, iPad and iPod, Watch OS 6 for (yep, you've guessed it) Apple Watch, as well as macOS 10.15 for its line of Macs and Macbooks.

Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote starts at 10am PDT (1pm EDT, 6pm BST), and we'll bring you all the news as it breaks, as well as the build up and expert analysis throughout the day right here in our WWDC 2019 live blog.

WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference, and much of the announcements will be centered around new software and what it means for the developers in the audience.

However, Apple will reveal some of the new features users will be able to expect when the software is released later this year and the firm has sometimes in the past, also launched new hardware during the WWDC keynote.