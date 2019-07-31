Walmart laptop sale: back-to-school savings on Dell, Samsung, Acer and more

Summer is almost over, and that means a new school season is upon us. To help you ease into the new year, Walmart is having a back-to-school sale on top brand laptops that are perfect for students. You can find cheap laptop deals from brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more.



Our top laptop deal is the Samsung Chromebook 3 that's on sale for just $159. That's a $70 discount and a fantastic price for a solid laptop with reliable performance. The laptop features an 11.6-inch display and packs 4GB of RAM and 16GB of memory. The Chromebook 3 is perfect for students, weighing only 2.54 pounds the compact size makes it easy to carry from class to class. The Samsung laptop also provides an impressive all-day battery life of eight hours. This allows you to use the Chromebook throughout the school day without the worry of having to charge the battery.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The Chromebook 3 packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and includes built-in security features to protect you against viruses and malware.

View Deal

See more of the best back-to-school laptop deals from Walmart below that include a variety of different features and prices. These discounts are limited-time offers so you should take advantage now before school's back in session.

Walmart laptop deals:

Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop $299 $229 at Walmart

Access all your favorite apps from the Google Play store with the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 that's on sale at Walmart for $229. The convertible laptop includes 4GB of RAM, an HD Webcam, and provides a 10 hour battery life.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop $349 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $249. The powerful 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch Laptop $329 $279 at Walmart

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad S340 on sale at Walmart for $279. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 128GB of storage, an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, and offers all-day battery life.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 3583 Laptop $749 $599 at Walmart

A solid laptop choice for everyday use, the Dell Inspiron 15 is on sale at Walmart for $599. The 15.6-inch laptop features Dell Cinema technology which results in a powerful sound and picture experience with less buffering.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see our roundup of the best laptop 2019 for our pick of the 15 best laptops you can buy this year.