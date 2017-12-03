Vodafone announces NBN plans with 4G backup during installation or repairs

Vodafone might be a tad late in joining NBN bandwagon, being the last major Australian telco to announce its NBN service, but the company is doing so in style.

Starting today, Vodafone NBN plans are available in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Geelong and Newcastle with some interesting perks.

Vodafone is offering a 30-day network satisfaction guarantee – you can leave Vodafone within 30 days if you’re not happy with the service – and a 4G backup service made instantly available during installation or when a fault has been detected in a customer’s line.

The backup service will make use of the telco’s mobile network and will work through a Wi-Fi Hub that Vodafone will provide at no extra cost on a 24-month plan or for $150 upfront on a month-to-month plan. The 4G backup will be available for up to 30 days with maximum download speeds of 12Mbps.

Planning ahead

Plans start at $70 for unlimited broadband and Vodafone promises that customers can change speed plans once per billing cycle with no fees incurred.

Speed checks will also be conducted for FTTN and FTTB connections within the first 15 days of installation.

To celebrate the launch of its NBN service, Vodafone is currently offering customers in the aforementioned five locations three months free on a 24-month plan, with the offer expiring January 31, 2018.