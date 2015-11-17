Life's good for Stan as streaming comes to LG Smart TVs

Having recently launched on Samsung Smart TVs, the Aussie streaming service Stan has added yet another manufacturer’s sets to its list of supported devices with the announcement that its app is now available on a wide range of LG WebOS televisions.

Stan now supports 2014 and 2015 model LG Smart TVs running WebOS 1.0 and WebOS 2.0 software.

And, if your 2014 model LG Smart TV is running Netcast 4.5 instead of WebOS, you only have to wait a little while longer, as support for those models is promised to arrive sometime this December.

Though only Samsung and LG Smart TVs have received native Stan apps so far, we expect more announcements from the streaming service regarding Smart TVs from other manufacturers in the near future.

You can find a complete list of Stan-compatible LG Smart TVs on Stan’s website.