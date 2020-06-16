This is the first 5G laptop you can actually buy

Lenovo has announced that the Flex 5G will arrive on June 18th as the world’s first 5G laptop.

First shown off at CES 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5G is also one of the first laptops available with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chipset, which Lenovo claims will equip the device with an impressive 24 hours of battery life from a single charge.

This processor comes paired with Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem, which means the laptop supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G. While this theoretically means the Flex 5G supports all the main 5G bands currently used in the US, the laptop will only be available through Verizon – at least to begin with.

Lenovo claims this built-in support for 5G connectivity will enable the laptop to reach download speeds of around 4Gb/s, which – if it manages – means you'll be able to download a full movie in just seconds.

Elsewhere, as its name suggests, the Lenovo Flex 5G uses Lenovo's 360-degree hinge, enabling it to transform through laptop, tent and tablet modes. The Windows 10 device also sports a 14-inch 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, two USB-C ports and a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The laptop also packs Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics and user-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which means means the Flex 5G should be a decent entertainment machine as well.

The Lenovo Flex 5G, known as the Yoga 5G outside of the US, is available to pre-order from Verizon starting today. It’s priced at $1,399.99 (around £1,112, AU$2,033) or at $58.33 (£46, AU$84) per month through Verizon's Device Payment program.

It won’t just be limited to the Verizon network and it’s mmWave-only network, though. Lenovo is also partnering with EE in the UK, Sunrise in Switzerland, and CMCC in China for additional launches later this year.